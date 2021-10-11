A UK study found that professional black women earn less as their careers stagnate.





Studies have shown that professional black women in the UK have to work twice as hard and pay less to get the same opportunities or attention as their peers whose careers are stagnant in a “mirror dictatorship”.

Nearly three-quarters of black women working in the big tech, financial and professional services sectors said they felt they were being paid less than their peers, according to a London School of Economics survey.

More than half reported that they struggled to become their “true selves” within their organizations, with some struggling to mirror others because of a contrasting background known as mirror-tocracy, with some personas fitting into company culture. felt the need to change.

The study also found recurring examples of professional black women being judged by their appearance. In one case, a black woman in a suit was mistaken for a janitor, and in another case, she was told that she looked more professional when she tied her hair straight than it did naturally.

Erika Brodnock, a research fellow at LSE’s Inclusion Initiative, said “the most embarrassing challenge”, which is often very visible because black women working in finance, technology and professional services are “the only black women in the room.” ,” he said. The invisible when you truly think about your abilities”.

“[They are] “A lot of times you feel like you don’t really belong there.” Black women have been overlooked for too long, he added.

All 38 women interviewed reported facing serious or serious headwinds in their careers. About 14 described events related to racism at work, such as choosing white colleagues over more qualified and experienced black women, and 15 reported experiencing micro-aggression.

About half said they tried to follow the company’s attire and hair style but still experienced negative encounters with co-workers, such as those who tried to touch their hair.

One woman told the researchers: . . If you don’t have to worry about the mispronunciation of your name, you need to pronounce it in English to pass résumé screening, you’re not in the blind spot of a headhunter company, or you’re showing up in your leadership pipeline, that’s your prerogative. Enjoy. Others cannot.”

A separate LSE study earlier this year found that black women in the UK were least likely to be the highest earners of any group.

Ann Cairns, vice president of Mastercard and global president of the 30% Club, which is lobbying for more women in senior positions, says the new study “shows the extent to which black women in business must withstand more pressure to be successful” said. “.

The study, sponsored by Mastercard, provided a framework to help black women achieve more equal opportunity. Study author Grace Lordan, director of LSE’s Inclusion Initiative, said managers at all levels should “embrace inclusive leadership styles.”

Earlier this year, the Fawcett Society reported that minority women in the UK “are rarely seen in positions of power, both in the public and private sectors”.

