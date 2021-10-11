more comprehensive blood donation





Questions about a partner’s sexual activity in areas where HIV is prevalent, including sub-Saharan Africa, will be removed from the donor safety verification form.

Changes are based on recommendations based on the latest scientific evidence.

The changes will not affect the safety of blood donated in the UK and will allow more people to make life-saving donations.

People who want to donate blood, especially black African donors, will be able to donate more easily by the end of 2021.

The government today outlined plans to remove questions about sexual activity in sub-Saharan Africa from donor safety checks.

Currently, potential donors are asked if they have recently had sex with a partner who may have had sexual intercourse in an area where HIV is endemic, including most of sub-Saharan Africa. If they are present, the donor is deferred for three months after the last sexual contact with that partner.

This could mean that other potential donors with long-term relationships with black African donors cannot donate blood.

People of black African, black Caribbean, and mixed black are more likely to have rare blood subgroups such as Ro, which is needed by many black sickle cell patients. This change will help improve and save lives in the UK, giving people more opportunities to donate to the continued need for rarer blood types. Eliminating the question will help improve inclusiveness and equity for black Africans and other donors.

The safety of donors and recipients of blood and blood products remains a top priority for governments.

Removing this question from the donor safety questionnaire would not compromise the safety of the blood supply in the UK. This step was carried out according to a study conducted by the For Assessment of Individualized Risk (FAIR) Steering Group and supported by the Advisory Board on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO), both suggesting that the question can be safely eliminated. I agreed.

Other questions remain on the donor form to identify individuals’ high-risk behaviors, including recent travel to countries where HIV is endemic, and to ensure that those donors defer donations.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

This is another progressive step that focuses on individual actions rather than outright deferrals and reduces the restrictions on which people can donate blood.

This will make it easier, especially for black donors, to donate blood, which will ultimately save lives.

We are creating a more fair blood donation system. And as we recover from this pandemic, we are committed to leveling society, including improving access to services for all.

This change follows recommendations from the FAIR Steering Group, a collaboration between NHSBT-led UK blood services experts and LGBT+ charities, established in 2019. The steering group looked at the meaning of the question and concluded that it could be safely removed.

In the UK, all donations are screened for various possible infections, including HIV, and strong monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure the safety of donors and recipients. The risk of undetected HIV-infected donations is estimated at one in 23 million.

New changes will be reviewed 12 months after they are implemented by the FAIR steering group and the SaBTO.

Patient Safety Minister Maria Caulfield said:

By continually reviewing the latest evidence for blood donation, we can come up with a more comprehensive policy to help more people donate easily and safely.

We would like to thank the Fair Steering Group and SaBTO for their relentless efforts to improve blood donation policies.

Blood donation guidelines are set by the DHSC and directed to the UK’s 4 health ministers, the UK Blood Service and the NHS for blood, cells, tissues and organs for transfusion or transplantation.

In June, progress toward greater equality was made through a groundbreaking change to donating blood by lifting all deferrals for men who have had sex with men in the past three months.

These changes will not affect blood safety in the UK. Because donations focus on individual actions, only low-risk people can donate.

Chairman of SaBTO Professor James Neuberger said:

As SaBTO Chair, I welcome the Ministers’ announcement to remove from donor safety checks whether a donor has recently had sex with a partner who may have had sex in an HIV-endemic area.

SaBTO members reviewed the results of the FAIR steering group and unanimously agreed that the elimination of the problem would not adversely affect the safety of the blood supply. This is an informed and positive step towards equality and helps create a more equitable system for donors without compromising the safety of the blood supply.

Su Brailsford, NHS Blood and Transplant Associate Medical Director and FAIR Chairman, said:

We pride ourselves on having the safest blood supply in the world and are excited to ensure that the latest evidence-based advice on donor eligibility is fully embraced to provide a more equitable and better experience for all donors.

This change, which will take effect by the end of 2021, will disproportionately affect some donors, especially African Heritage, African Heritage, and their partners.

All blood, plasma and platelet donors are now encouraged to consider past infections and current sexual behavior before donating, and to regularly consider whether now is the right time to make an appointment. To avoid disappointment, check the website for the latest guidelines on eligibility before attending.

Chamut Kifetew, director of health equality at the Terrence Higgins Trust, said:

We are delighted that this decision has been made so that more people, especially those of African descent, can safely donate much-needed blood products in the UK. This helps preserve the safety of the blood supply and maximize the number of potential donors, and is based on the latest evidence that matches England with Scotland and Wales.

Eliminating the problem is especially important because it removes one of the barriers that hitherto served to prevent the black community from recruiting more donors. Now we need to see the work being done to address the broader health inequalities facing black people in the UK.

Deborah Gold, CEO of the National AIDS Trust, said:

We are delighted that the Secretary of State has confirmed that outdated, unnecessary and actively discriminatory questions will be removed from the blood donor screening form. It is clear that science is unnecessary and does nothing to improve safety. Instead, they actively prevent large numbers of needed donors, especially in the black community. The changes were announced a long time ago and we sincerely welcome the announcement today.

Eamonn Ferguson, professor of health psychology at the University of Nottingham, said:

I am very proud to have contributed to the ongoing work of the FAIR committee to support the widely welcomed, inclusive and safe recommended change in donor selection.

