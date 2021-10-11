Three steps the UK must continue to open to international travel





Recent changes to regulations and guidelines have breathed new life into the UK travel industry after months of downturn caused by Covid-19.

Almost all testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers returning to the UK from non-redlisted countries after 4 October have been abolished.

Just three days later, the British government reduced the number of countries on the red list from 54 to seven, authorizing unlimited travel to virtually all parts of the world.

The UK travel rule unspooling was supplemented by changes to government guidelines for travel to 32 countries, some of which were not on the red list even before the curtailment.

In light of the new “old” standards, the Tony Blair Institute has created the Keeping Travel Open: Vaccine Anywhere, Vaccine Everywhere report outlining strategies to keep traveling abroad. These are the three key lessons.

1. Recognizes all vaccines approved by WHO.

The UK’s amber list was nominally abolished on 4 October, but all but the names of countries not on the UK’s list of approved vaccine providers remain.

Passengers holding valid vaccination certificates for the countries and regions covered by the plan will be treated as if they had been vaccinated in the UK and may follow the rules for fully vaccinated travelers.

The original list of countries caused some confusion, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar rather than the UAE.

It turned out to be an ideal that was quickly resolved, adding the UAE to 17 countries and territories approved by public health agencies to administer the vaccine outside of Europe and the United States.

The report says the situation could have been avoided if the UK aligned its approved vaccine provider plans with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) plan, an implementation of “international best practices”.

In this scenario, the country of vaccination is irrelevant as long as the vaccine is approved by the WHO.

Seven WHO-approved vaccines are produced by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech, Synovac, Sinopharm, and the Indian Serum Laboratories.

2. Solving Global Vaccine Certification Issues

If the UK fails to adopt this approach, the report suggests that other countries should provide “a fair and transparent set of criteria for what constitutes an acceptable accreditation”.

It calls on governments to adopt a standardized, technology-driven model for certification, which they say could make the UK a precursor to travel policy.

The report also states that any action to increase vaccine awareness should be accompanied by “hardened measures to combat fraud.”

The G20 is proposed as a crucible of a common authentication policy to limit the scope of counterfeiting.

According to the report, the issue of vaccines is not just a bureaucratic issue expressing concerns about the “quality of vaccine administration”.

It calls for a sensitive awareness of these concerns and states that the issue should not be confused with the issue of vaccine certification.

The report states, “Countries must provide a transparent assessment of what needs to be improved to be recognized as an approved supplier.”

3. Get rid of the British Red List as soon as possible.

Since the UK published its travel redlist, the criteria the UK uses to decide which country to choose has been a hot topic of debate.

There are no clear or strict criteria for what constitutes a redlisted country.

Decisions are at the discretion of the Government Minister based on qualitative and quantitative data provided by the Joint Biosecurity Center.

The report argues that while JBC is right to avoid strict and fast thresholds for redlisted countries, the data on which its decisions are based must be widely available.

This will “help understand the opaque process and hold ministers accountable,” he says.

Beyond greater transparency, the report says the UK Red List should not be a “permanent” solution.

To pave the way for a red-free world, it calls for more frequent reviews, teaming up with clear benchmarks like the EU’s safety list, and suggests that the UK move entry into EU or US style travel policies depending on immunization status. , not the country of origin.

“The UK must recognize that the Red List alone cannot eradicate the mutations of concern and must act decisively to promote genomic sequencing efforts and aid overseas vaccination campaigns,” the report said.

