New figures reveal regional scale of UK HGV driver crisis





New data show a high number of HGV vacancies in one central UK region and changes since last year.

Leicestershire’s statistics revealed a shortage of HGV drivers at the local level as truck driver vacancies soared.

The government is introducing temporary visas for 5,000 fuel tanker and food truck drivers to work in the UK as concerns about food and fuel deliveries and fears of a post-Christmas shortage grow due to a shortage of drivers.

The Army has started helping to refuel gas stations as fuel shortages continue, with about 200 soldiers deployed.

Translink Express Logistics, a Leicestershire company, has attracted interest in recent weeks from dozens of potential candidates after offering fully-funded training to attract more new hires.

Leicester-based Hughes Driver Training, one of the UK’s largest HGV academies, has offered to invest thousands of pounds in a free training course.

The Road Transport Association (RHA), an industry trade group, estimates there is a shortage of 100,000 drivers across the UK.

Now figures from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) have revealed the level of vacancies in Leicestershire.

In August, 273 HGV (heavy-vehicle) driver vacancies were advertised in the area.

That’s down from 312 vacancies in July, but still 72% higher than the 159 jobs announced in February 2020, just before the pandemic began.

The shortage is due to a combination of factors, including the full cancellation of new tests due to the pandemic and EU drivers heading home after Brexit.

It has also been criticized for its inability to appeal to an aging workforce that is leaving jobs and young people.

The national crisis began in the summer when supermarkets began to experience empty shelves, in part due to a shortage of truck drivers.

Then, in September, BP warned that some gas stations had to be temporarily closed because there were not enough truck drivers to actually pump the fuel.

After that announcement, long queues began to appear outside gas stations across the UK amid fears of running out of gasoline.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), around 313,000 people worked as HGV drivers in the UK in the last quarter of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the number was 278,218, a decrease of 11%.

According to figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, 23,997 tests were carried out in fiscal year 2020/21, a 66% decrease from the 70,288 tests carried out in 2019/20.

Both the pandemic and Brexit have seen many European drivers return home, and transport companies say the new immigration rules are one factor causing very few.

According to a recent ONS survey, nearly half of transport and storage companies experiencing recruitment problems cited a decline in EU applicants as the top factor in all sectors.

Although the government has proposed an emergency visa scheme to help ease the problem of allowing companies to recruit tanker drivers from abroad by March 2022, as of Tuesday (October 5) only 27 people have applied, The Times reported. . Later he said that the number was 127.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: Everyone who works for a living deserves a decent life.

However, wages and conditions in sectors such as logistics have declined over the years.

It is not the fault of migrant workers, but the fault of the wrong economic model that suppresses workers’ rights and wages.

Short-term visas are unsuitable gypsum. If we want to end this supply chain disruption, the government must give workers and unions more bargaining power to negotiate better pay and conditions.

A labor shortage need not be a long-term feature of the post-Brexit, post-pandemic UK. But we need an economy that puts the interests of the people who work first.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-live.co.uk/enterprise/new-figures-show-scale-uk-21805382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos