UK business and education seeks to ease labor restrictions





Education and business leaders have urged British ministers to expand temporary visa arrangements for foreign workers to fill key jobs or risk an economic recovery.

In a joint letter to four cabinet ministers, including business minister Kwasi Kwarteng, more than a dozen organizations already said short-term action was needed to avoid further problems in the supply chain that have resulted in fuel shortages and empty supermarket shelves.

They also urged the government to provide additional funding to the National Skills Fund and expand the apprenticeship system to ensure that there are sufficient long-term trained UK workers.

Letters also addressed to Interior Minister Pretty Patel, Education Minister Nadim Zahawi and Labor and Pensions Minister Therese Coffee were signed by businesses and educational organizations across the country. Signatories include London First, North West Business Leadership Team, London Higher, affiliates representing more than 40 universities, and the Night Time Industries Association.

The letter warns that the UK is at “a critical moment in recovery” and that if more temporary visas are not revised in the near term, the economy will be in a “precarious” position.

Businesses have warned the government that the temporary visa scheme for 10,000 HGV drivers and poultry workers announced last month is not sufficient to fill many vacancies in the labor market, including food production and construction.

Management welcomed the minister’s plans to invest in long-term training for UK-based workers, but said the approach would not address the immediate shortage.

The letter said that additional funding from the National Technology Fund is needed to address the lack of agility of existing technology systems. It warned of severe labor shortages across the hospitality, social welfare, food processing and transportation sectors.

“Further short-term measures must be taken quickly to avoid further expansion,” he said, noting that the affected sectors are reaching a point of crisis.

A whole-of-government action was needed to devise a strategy for the labor market that should include temporary worker visas for industries where there is evidence of labor and skills shortages.

In the long run, along with more funding for vocational training, ministers said they should empower urban areas to create effective business-led retraining programs.

The government did not respond to requests for comment.

