Sequential Skin Raises US $ 1.65 Million in Oversubscribed Funding Round to Revolutionize Skin Health with New Skin Microbiome Testing Kit





LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sequential Skin Ltd, a UK / Singaporean biotech startup, has raised US $ 1.65 million in its oversubscribed round to revolutionize the future of healthcare for the skin.

Sequential Skin Team: Dr Oliver Worsley, CEO / Co-Founder (left), Petronille Houdart, PharmD and Director of Skin Care (middle), Dr Albert Dashi, CSO / Co-Founder (right).

The cycle was led by Metaplanet and supported by Scrum Ventures, SOSV, Genedant and angel investor, Ben Holmes (ex. General Partner at Index Ventures). This latest investment brings the total venture capital funds raised by Sequential Skin to US $ 2.15 million in 2021.

The investment will be used to expand their B2B offering to skin care, hair care and healthcare companies, adding to the top twelve customers currently using Sequential Skin. Sequential Skin will also roll out its consumer product, with a focus on expansion into the United States through New York City.

“The skin care world is inundated with a confusing array of products that only help some people from time to time,” said Rauno Miljand, Managing Partner of Metaplanet. “We are proud to lead the investment in Sequential Skin. It is the first company, using genomic and microbiotic skin tests, to identify consumers with the exact products suitable for each individual.

$ 50 billion is spent annually on skin care products in the United States. Despite the value of mass-marketed skin care products, the only way to truly understand skin health and create personalization is to understand your genetic predispositions and skin microbiome. Consumers demand better solutions. Understanding these biomarkers not only enables personalized skin care, but also the possibility of discovering new targets for treating skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis.

“We now have significant traction in assembling a large dataset on skin types from Asia, Europe and the United States. A great chance for us to discover new biomarkers for skin conditions in different populations, ”said Dr Oliver Worsley, CEO and co-founder.

The funding will dramatically increase their IP portfolio, using their new patch-based skin analysis to develop other tools to understand how your genetics, epigenetics, and skin microbiome affect health and disease.

The story continues

Dr Albert Dashi, CSO and Co-Founder, added: “Our goal is to provide science to people and give them the right tools and knowledge to make the right decision for the future of health and wellness. well-being of their skin. “

About investors:

SOSV is a global venture capital firm providing multi-stage investments to develop and scale our founders’ big ideas for positive change. They also have the world’s leading life sciences accelerator, IndieBio, and this investment is a continuation of their initial pre-seed investment.

“Until now, trying to improve the health and longevity of your skin has been a process of trial and error, effectively performing chemistry experiments on your face,” said Sean O’Sullivan, General Partner at SOSV. “With Sequential Skin, people now have the ability to focus on the right treatments to quickly optimize skin health.”

Metaplanet is an international start-up investment firm based in Estonia that places long term bets on offenders and leverages knowledge and network across industries. They’ve invested in several top healthcare companies, including some of the pioneering startups in the microbiome world.

“With Sequential Skin, users can gain a deep and in-depth understanding of their skin condition and what is needed to meet the demands of their environment and lifestyle. We have been impressed with the Sequential team. Skin and it appears to be one of the most promising personalized skin care companies on the market right now. ” – Rauno Miljand, Managing Partner, Metaplanet

Scrum Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in a range of industries in the United States and Japan. Based in San Francisco with extensive experience and networks in both Silicon Valley and Japan, Scrum Ventures accelerates portfolio companies with global opportunities. Scrum Studio is a platform that connects global companies with start-ups.

“The benefit of Sequential Skin in disrupting the personalized skin care space is significant. The product is easy to use, provides comprehensive information, and has value in D2C use cases, clinical testing, and B2B product validation.

The company’s at-home genetic and microbiotic testing kit has the potential to reach more consumers than any other personalized skin care company on the market. We are fortunate to partner with such a promising company and team. ”- Tak Miyata, Founder and General Partner, Scrum Ventures

Genedant is a venture capital firm investing in emerging life sciences and technologies that challenge conventional thinking of what is possible. The Singapore-based investment firm supports visionary thinkers, academics and clinicians who are never satisfied with the status quo and always seek to improve our current reality. Genedant takes long-term bets and risks on science and technology ideas even when they are at an early stage.

“Everyone’s skin genetic and microbiological profile is unique, a bit like a molecular fingerprint. What Sequential Skin brings is an ability to really understand what our skin needs and make a personalized recommendation. For example, they can identify an imbalanced profile of Cutibacterium acnes and direct an adolescent to the most appropriate active ingredient. Genedant is excited to be a part of Sequential Skin’s journey and share their dream of bringing better skin to consumers through knowledge. – Chen Yiren, Managing Director, Genedant

Ben Holmes is an angel investor and was previously a general partner at Index Ventures for just over 14 years. He has extensive experience in early stage technology start-ups and was until recently a director of Just Eat, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, and iZettle until its sale to PAYPAL and Trustpilot until its IPO in 2021.

About sequential skin

Sequential Skin is a team of award-winning scientists whose mission is to empower people to make more informed decisions about the health of their skin. The sequential skin test is the product of the team’s combined expertise in molecular science, genetics and microbiome research. They use in-depth molecular analysis and next-generation sequencing technology to understand the combined impact of an individual’s genes and their local environment on their skin. Solve the main skin conditions where traditional treatments remain generic. They are supported by Enterprise SG, A * STAR, Genome Institute of Singapore, IndieBio New York, SOSV, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and EFL (NYU Stern business program).

www.sequentialskin.com

Contact: Dr Oliver Worsley CEO and Co-Founder [email protected] +44 (0) 7832 237937

SOURCE sequential appearance

