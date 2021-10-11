U.S. Capitol Police whistleblower alleges leadership failures on January 6





The 16-page letter, obtained by CNN and first reported by Politico, claims that two Capitol Hill police officials – Deputy Chief Yogananda Pittman and Acting Deputy Chief Sean Gallagher – did not share information vital with other police leaders and did not act to help officers. after the violence began on January 6, but saw no consequences in the months that followed. The letter, dated September 28, is addressed to leaders of the US House and Senate.

The whistleblower said he was a former high-ranking officer with more than 30 years of service in the department who was working there at the time of the attack.

Some of the allegations in the letter reflect criticisms contained in the reports of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Inspector General. But the letter is aimed specifically at the department’s leadership – and accuses some congressional leaders of “deliberately failing” to tell the truth about the department’s failures.

The alleged failures of Pittman and Gallagher, the former head of the department wrote, have been “marginalized, overlooked by investigation, categorically underreported and without accountability. responsible for the largest intelligence failure in US Capitol Police history is staggering. “

Former department official alleges the couple did not share intelligence information with the department that would have “changed the paradigm of that day” and that during the attack, “they did not try to help or assist as officers and officials were literally fighting for each other, their lives and Congress. “

“What I observed was that most of them were sitting there staring blankly at television screens showing real-time footage of officers and officials fighting for Congress and their lives. “said the former head of the department, who said they were in the command center during part of the attack,” wrote.

A law enforcement source defended Pittman and Gallagher to CNN, saying they did not fail to act, but instead focused on protecting lawmakers, who were all evacuated without danger.

Still, the letter underscored how the Capitol Police Department continues to fight the fallout from the January 6 insurgency more than nine months after the attack. The sheer shock of the event and the criticism of the department that followed led the department to make swift changes, such as base officers who now receive daily intelligence alerts on their cellphones.

The Capitol Police executive team, which includes Pittman and Gallagher, said in a statement to CNN that “a lot has changed since January 6” and although “there is still work to be done, many problems described in the letter have been resolved. ”

“The leaders of the USCP, under the leadership of new chief Tom Manger, are committed to learning from past mistakes and to protecting our courageous officers, who fought valiantly on January 6, so that we can continue to lead. the critical mission of the department, “the statement said.

“The men and women of this department are committed to this essential mission. Our goal is to work as a team, to move forward, and to advance the work that keeps the United States Capitol and the United States secure. people who work there. “

Pittman and Gallagher were both among the main leaders of the force who received a vote of no confidence from members of the department a month after the attack.

A vote of no confidence was one of the most accusatory actions the union could take to express its displeasure with management. This decision signified the deep frustrations of USCP agents with management and sent the strongest message that agents can send as a unified group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/10/politics/us-capitol-police-whistleblower-january-6/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos