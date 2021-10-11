UK Domestic Bans and Rail Travel Subsidies Call for Transport Charity | transport





It should ban domestic flights and subsidize long-distance train fares, emphasizing the relative environmental and financial costs of air and rail travel.

The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) urged ministers to ban UK domestic flights if the same train journey is less than five hours and resist calls for lower air passenger tariffs.

Mandatory emission labels and frequent flyer levies on tickets should also be introduced, the charity said.

Those demands may lead Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to decide to cut domestic flights ahead of the October 27 budget in response to pressure from the airline industry that raised the possibility raised by the prime minister earlier this year. But the move could be embarrassing a week before Britain hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The proposed ban will not affect isolated communities or the longest British Airways corridors, but will affect flights such as Manchester to London, London to Edinburgh and Birmingham to Glasgow. Passengers should be offered cheaper train tickets, and those taking more than three international flights per year should pay a frequent flyer levy, the campaign suggests.

CBT’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Tuohy said: “Cheap domestic flights may seem like a good deal to buy, but it’s a climate catastrophe that creates seven times more harmful greenhouse emissions than the same train journey.

Making trains cheaper would help increase passenger numbers and reduce air emissions, but cutting air passenger tariffs along with rail fare hikes in January will send the government the wrong message about the way people want people to travel and help more people. You will choose to travel. Paris.

British Airways is currently offsetting the carbon footprint of all domestic flights, and there is hope that short-haul electric planes can operate internally within 15 years. However, the Jet-Zero ambitions are far from reality, and CBT argues that airport travel and forms are considered feasible instead of direct trains with major internal routes with comparable travel times. However, ticket prices are often out of the question.

In Friday’s race from central London to Glasgow city center, Tuohy arrived two minutes later than former Transport Minister Norman Baker, who traveled by train, including airport transfers and check-in by plane. CBT says train travel emits less than one-sixth the carbon footprint of a 20kg flight compared to 137kg, but costs twice as much at 109v 52.

Rail fares have risen steadily above inflation for well over a decade. A round-trip walking ticket for the morning train service between London and Manchester currently costs $369.40, while a round-trip ticket in off-season costs $94.50 between the capital and North England’s largest city.

The government has not announced a decision on further rail fare increases, but following the RPI+1% formula could increase costs by an additional 4.8% in January. Ministers are keen to cut rail subsidies after spending an additional $8 billion to cover lost revenues during the pandemic.

Passenger numbers have returned to around 65% of pre-COVID levels, according to the latest Department of Transportation figures.

