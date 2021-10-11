U.S. earnings are strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, United States, September 24, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – Investors are poised for another period of strong profit growth in the United States as third-quarter reports from Corporate America pour in starting next week. But as business continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, new issues are emerging and taking center stage for Wall Street, including supply chain issues and inflationary pressures.

As the earnings season approaches, a number of companies have published negative outlook. FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said labor shortages pushed up wage rates and overtime, while Nike Inc (NKE.N) blamed a tight supply chain and skyrocketing freight costs as it lowered its sales estimate for fiscal 2022 and warned of the holiday season. delays. Read more

“The pace of growth is slowing down, but it’s still at a significant level,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. With product and labor shortages and inflationary pressures, “we will be looking to see how much demand is there and what that means for the heavy holiday spending period.”

Analysts are forecasting a 29.6% increase in profits for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday, down from 96.3% growth in the second quarter. The forecast for the third quarter is down from several weeks ago, a reversal of the recent trend in estimates.

Profit growth in the third quarter was still expected to be much lower than in the second quarter, when companies had much easier comparisons a year ago due to the pandemic.

“We were getting to such a high level. The momentum for positive review has stopped,” said Nick Raich, CEO of independent research firm The Earnings Scout.

The earnings season kicks off this week with major banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N). Read more

Reuters Charts

SUPPLY CHAINS, COTS

Investors are assessing the impact of sharply rising energy costs on businesses and consumers after a recent surge in oil and natural gas prices. While higher energy prices should be a boon to power producers, they pose an inflationary risk for many other businesses like airlines and other manufacturers and reduce consumer spending.

So far this year, US companies have maintained their profit margins at record highs as they cut costs and passed high prices on to their customers. Some investors are eager to see how long this can last. Read more

The third quarter results come with a market still faltering after a weak and volatile September. The S&P 500 (.SPX) recorded its largest monthly percentage decline in September since the pandemic began in March 2020. It was also the index’s first monthly decline since January.

Analysts are skeptical of the price to pay.

“COVID-related supply chain issues have spread beyond consumer goods. And longer-term signs of global friction are easy to find,” wrote Savita Subramanian, head of equity and strategy on Friday. American quantitative at BofA Securities. But she said these issues are far from being fully integrated into the actions.

Morgan Stanley analysts say consensus earnings expectations have also failed to fully take into account the supply chain constraints companies face, making it much more difficult for companies to exceed market targets. estimates at the same rate as in recent quarters.

“Consumer discretionary companies of all kinds are in the crosshairs of supply shortages, higher logistics costs and higher labor costs,” they wrote. These strategists see the stock market poised for a bigger pullback, and say third-quarter earnings could determine how much the stock market falls.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/us-earnings-seen-strong-supply-chains-costs-worry-investors-2021-10-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

