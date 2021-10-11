



Aspired to join the Indian Administrative Service, Aditi is the fifth winner of the High Commissioner’s Day competition in India, organized to commemorate International Girls’ Day (11 October) every year since 2017.

As the UK’s top diplomat to India, Aditi has experienced a variety of diplomatic activities. Together with Minister Raj Kumar Singh and Kwasi Kwarteng, she oversaw the India-British Energy Dialogue for Growth. She met the beneficiaries of a leadership program for aspiring female politicians supported by the Chevening Alumni Program Fund. Climate experts from the Energy, Environment and Water Commission (CEEW), which signed India’s development pledge in the UK, demonstrate leadership on gender equality. A young leader in non-profit global youth. The Aditis packed day also included a hands-on demonstration of the I-PACE – Jaguar’s zero-emission all-electric performance SUV for use by world leaders at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next month.

Today’s High Commissioner Aditi Maheshwari said:

I applied for the contest last year, and I’m really happy that I got the opportunity. Interactions with senior diplomats and women in the She Leads leadership program were two personal highlights of the day for me. I also enjoyed driving the High Commissioner in an electric vehicle. The amount of work the UK and India are doing to tackle issues like climate change and gender inequality has made me really hopeful as a young woman. I will cherish this day for a long time to come.

Today’s High Commissioner Alex Ellis (another day the Indian High Commissioner) said:

It was a pleasure to work with Aditi all day. Her confidence and thoughtful attitude on important issues like climate change and women’s rights shined through. The UK is partnering with India to provide a platform that empowers young women like Aditi to reach their potential. We are delighted to see so many young girls entering this year’s competition focused on climate change. Women are disproportionately impacted by climate change and are often excluded from decision-making. The UK is committed to hosting an inclusive COP26 that promotes gender equality by urging all countries to implement the Gender Action Plan agreed in COP25.

I wish Aditi all the best in the future and I hope she enjoyed this experience as much as I did.

Aditi Maheshwari was the High Commissioner for one day on Friday, October 8th. This year’s contest applicants were invited to submit a one-minute video answering the following questions: How can young people best support the global challenge of climate change? Aditis winning entries can be found here.

About the winners: Aditi Maheshwari is from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Physics at Miranda House, Delhi University. She loves avid readers, especially non-fiction and current affairs from around the world.

Gender equality in the UK and India: UK and India are working together to help women and girls reach their full potential. In India, the UK is working with state governments, law enforcement agencies, education authorities and UK businesses to promote gender equality. Examples of ongoing collaboration programs include:

Working with Madhya Pradesh Police to establish a Gender Resource Center in Bhopal and share UK expertise to help law enforcement personnel respond to sexual issues.

The Pledge for Progress campaign was launched last November. As part of this joint commitment, more than 100 business and civil society partners have pledged to take practical action to promote gender equality and address gender issues, and since then, 6 Gathered for a dog event.

A financial integration program focused on financial and digital literacy that empowers 12 million Indian women to use credit to earn a living. The project has helped establish or expand 10,000 women-owned micro-enterprises, created 6,000 jobs and supported more than 270 micro-entrepreneurs.

The UK is also empowering Indian women to become leaders and pioneers through fully-funded Chevening scholarships and fellowships. 60% of the middle-aged professionals selected for this year’s Chevening Fellowship in India are women.

