The UK fund has been split to reveal how many skins are in the game.





Interactive Investor’s drive for transparency has divided some of the UK’s largest retail fund houses over whether portfolio managers should disclose their individual stake in the funds they manage.

The UK’s second-largest investment platform is putting pressure on the UK’s fund industry to align with US standards for transparency surrounding so-called “skin in the game”. Revealing how much money a fund manager has invested in their funds is a challenge for fund managers on the “best buy” list.

The campaign has split some of the leading companies in UK fund management on whether such disclosures help good governance and help individual investors make better fund choices.

Some prominent investors think so. “Who would believe a chef who doesn’t eat his own food?” Terry Smith, founder and CEO of Fundsmith, said he has invested more than £250 million in the funds he manages, which is “a significant portion of my fortune”.

“It’s important for fund managers to have a skin in the game to truly match their interests with investors, and I also believe their stake disclosures should be mandatory,” he added.

Interactive Investor CEO Richard Wilson urged UK regulators in June to apply standards similar to those of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to demand more transparency.

UK publicly traded companies are also required to disclose shares of directors and senior management.

“Disclosure of skins in a game is an important issue of transparency,” Wilson said. He said that the fund manager’s quiz on the platform’s best buy list is “our way of making rapid progress in this space.”

While the list of recommended funds on major platforms exert considerable influence on investors looking to choose their own funds, Interactive has no plans to ban managers who so far don’t.

Well-known stock-selection duo Michael Lindsell and Nick Train said they have invested over £1m in their respective strategies.

However, several major UK fund houses refuse to hand over information to Interactive Investor, and some argue that an over-focus on “in-game skins” could mislead retail fund buyers.

“It’s only transparency for the sake of transparency that can actually lead people to the wrong conclusions,” said Robert Thorpe, head of UK and European distribution at BMO Global Asset Management.

Thorpe argues that disclosing a nominated manager’s stake ignores the fact that many funds are run by large teams and that investors can misinterpret changes in a manager’s holdings for purely personal reasons.

“Managers can make demands on personal capital. Perhaps their parents will enter the house. Did the decline make investors worry about the direction of the fund?” he said

94% of fund managers on Interactive Investors’ Best Buy list said they invest their money in their strategies. However, more than half of managers, including funds run by Baillie Gifford, Fidelity International and abrdn, declined to disclose the size of their managers’ holdings.

Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh-based partnership that manages the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, said the manager’s investment disclosure is left “according to individual preference.”

John Clougherty, Wholesale Director at Fidelity International, said, “We encourage portfolio managers to have ‘the heart of the game’ because we fundamentally believe it’s important to align portfolio managers’ interests with those of their clients.”

M&G, which declined to provide details about Fidelity and in-game skins, said portfolio managers’ incentives are already aligned with their clients, as salaries are linked to long-term investment performance.

Abrdn declined to comment.

Interactive Investor’s campaign highlights the growing influence of investment platforms in the retail funds industry as investors use these online services to select their own funds. About half of UK retail funds buy from platforms like Interactive and larger competitor Hargreaves Lansdown, up from 35% a decade ago.

