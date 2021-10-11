UK government moves goalpost for NI protocol deadlock Sinn Fein





Inn Fein accused the British government of moving the post by calling for the removal of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) role from the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Declan Kearney questioned whether the government was throwing a dead cat on the negotiating table as the EU tried to bluff by drafting a proposal to address the real difficulties associated with Irish maritime trade.

But DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the real problem lies with European judges who have the final say in trade disputes involving Northern Ireland.

The EU will summarize what it describes as a broad proposal on Wednesday to address the protocol’s issues.

Sinn Feins Declan Kearney

Brexit negotiator Rod Frost says the ECJ’s oversight role must be removed in arbitration for future UK/EU disagreements on the protocol if both sides are to resolve the deadlock on the controversial post-Brexit trade deal.

Critics of the UK government claim that so far the UK government is raising the new red line with a focus on reducing routine checks and procedures for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland.

Stormont’s Vice Minister Sinn Fein, Mr Kearney, told BBC Radio Ulster: “The problem is that the goalposts seem to be constantly changing overall, especially over the last 9-10 months as we try to address these issues. From a David Frosts negotiating strategy point of view, it looks like we’re seeing the goalposts change once again.

I think it could potentially be read in one of two ways.

This is probably a negotiating tactic. Now we are getting closer to the point where we can see all these issues can be successfully covered and indeed all the difficulties of the protocol have been removed, and David Frost is simply trying to increase the cost and bring more heat to the conversation process. Follow the publication of the European Union proposal.

However, there are other scenarios. And it is at this point that the governments of David Frost and Tory have finally called for their bluffs and the European Union has shown that medicines, agri-food, customs and governance in all of these fields are actually here in the North and throughout the island economy to bring certainty, simplicity and certainty to our business sectors. It will bring stability, and they are afraid of it.

Thus, the dead cat of the European Court of Justice is thrown on the table.

Democratic United Party Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Kearney said it would be catastrophic if the UK government pulled out of the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said he understood why the government was concerned about the ECJ.

He argued that it was not a new issue and was indicated in a government-ordered document for a protocol released in the summer.

However, the DUP leader declined the draw when pressured to ask whether the matter would be redlined for his party.

He said he wouldn’t judge until he saw the EU’s proposal, insisting that his priority would be to get rid of the Irish Sea border.

We know there are real problems with the governance of the treaty and we think the UK government has a point in saying it is unfair that the EU courts are the final arbitrators in arbitration of disputes between the UK and the EU. , he told BBC Radio Ulster.

In a dispute resolution process, we believe that it is very rare for one party to make the final decision on arbitration.

What is definitely needed is some sort of independent arbitration process. I think it’s important because that’s what the UK government is asking for.

I understand the point the UK government is talking about here. I think it’s important to look at the long-term problems, rather than solving these problems in the short term, and to address these problems once and for all.

