Stop Forcing Us Cowboys-Giants Games On TV





Even before the Giants-Cowboys game turned into a CV Builder Mike Glennon – arguably one of the worst types of games – the sheer pride of a broadcast network using the moniker of ‘Game of the Week’. America “to promote these two teams with the contemporary allure of a rerun of M * A * S * H ​​felt a bit overworked.

Putting a tilt between two gigantic markets in a prime location, which Fox is at 4:25 p.m. ET, is probably TV making 101, but how often do we – and should we – force ourselves to consider what is really the American Game of the Week, and which teams actually deserve this centerpiece in our homes every week? Assuming that fans with access to only local channels would absolutely want to watch Cowboys vs Giants is a bit like assuming they’re lost in time and still vaguely believe that Bill Parcells and Troy Aikman are jostling each other in pads and a helmet. And while that may be true for a certain brand of fans, it also maintains the mismatch between where the NFL is now and where it should be heading.

Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports

Looking at a late window slate diffusion map, almost all of the United States has been subjected to this game, while part of the West Coast and some blessed cities of North Dakota, North from Idaho and northern Minnesota were allowed to watch a potential MVP. Favorite Kyler Murray will face Trey Lance, the No. 2 pick in the draft, in a clash between two teams facing off in football’s top division. While the network choosing between these two games didn’t have access to Browns-Chargers or Bears-Raiders, it just added to the irony that all of those budding young stars were likely going unnoticed at the expense of a Jason Garret-led offense. . an otherwise pleasant Sunday like a damp gray cloud.

To make us watch Cowboys-Giants is to pretend that players (and most fans for that matter) still believe in those preheated rivalries that have little to do with the current state of affairs. These cosmopolitan city dwellers against the scruffy cattle ranchers of the south. It reinforces those old fedora hat tropes in the press box that are just plain tired and worn out. It was arguably one of the less relevant games of the week and, aside from the fun that many of us get from watching Dak Prescott every comeback, offered nothing in terms of nice and aesthetically pleasing football. Do we think the Cowboys and Giants really hate each other now? Do we think they read all the nasty stuff they say in the papers and are even more motivated to be the best they can be?

Come on, children. Let’s rally around the Admiral and watch these two coaches try to face each other in a silent battle to register more punts.

I guess the argument we’ll get back is that a modern football fan with a more diverse range of football-related interests (perhaps influenced by fantasy football and the daily sports betting scenes) is better off. even access non-market games. through different apps, multiple Red Zone channels or a bar with NFL Sunday Ticket. Most of the people who were really forced into this home game are probably the ones who have hung out with their home side for decades and are far less interested in issues outside of that.

But if these fans are cheering on any of the 24 teams playing at other times in Week 5, wouldn’t you want to expose them to something better? The Cardinals-49ers weren’t an unarmed adventure, but it featured the NFL’s only undefeated team and the most efficient and accurate passing attack in the league. It featured the most complex offensive plan in the NFL, one that was unsuccessfully copied by nearly half of the league’s franchises, led by an explosive, raw, and extraordinarily gifted passer who came from relative obscurity (one season complete in North Dakota State) to reverse the 2021 draft.

Maybe when more fans get a taste of what’s going on instead of what’s familiar to them, they’ll stop complaining that the NFL is impossible to watch, or too fuzzy or poorly refereed.

Cowboys-Giants was once a game that had a certain level of gravity, just like Lehigh vs. Lafayette or North Carolina vs. Wake Forest. It was based on a reality that just doesn’t exist anymore, and while it’s nice to see that time again every now and then and feel what we used to feel, it doesn’t represent the point. larger national. Continuing to bring these teams into prime TV windows at every opportunity, just forces people to reduce a game to background noise instead of making a better game the centerpiece it deserves.

