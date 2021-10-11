Merck seeks first US FDA clearance for COVID-19 tablet





The Merck logo is seen at a door of the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, United States, on July 12, 2018. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Oct. 11 (Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) announced Monday that it has requested emergency use authorization in the United States for its tablet to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, putting it on track to become the first oral antiviral drug for the disease.

Its authorization could help change the clinical management of COVID-19 because the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, could halve the risk of death or hospitalization for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to the drug’s maker.

Provisional data on the drug’s effectiveness, which was developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had a dramatic impact on the actions of COVID-19 vaccine makers when it was released last week. Read more

Existing drugs from Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) infused with antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone are usually only given after a patient is hospitalized.

Monoclonal antibody drugs from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) have so far seen only limited use due to the difficulty of administering them.

In India, however, two drugmakers last week sought to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of molnupiravir to treat moderate COVID-19, study documents show. Read more

A source from India’s Drug Controller General said the pill had not shown “significant effectiveness” against moderate cases, but was successful against mild cases.

Merck said its testing is based on definitions from the United States Food and Drug Administration, which for moderate COVID-19 describe blood oxygen levels as no less than 93%, while the Tests in India define moderate levels of oxygen in the blood between 90% and 93%.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/merck-applies-us-emergency-authorization-covid-19-pill-2021-10-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos