



The CO2 industry has agreed to ensure supply to UK companies, including in the food processing sector. The move will allow key supplier CF fertilizer to continue operating, while global gas prices could remain high thanks to a government agreement reached last month for exceptional and temporary support. For CF Fertilizer

The carbon dioxide (CO2) industry has agreed to give UK businesses access to a sustainable supply of CO2, an essential component of the country’s economy.

The CO2 supplier has agreed to pay a price for the CO2 produced by CF Fertilizers. This allows them to continue operating while global gas prices remain high by gaining industry support and providing value for money to taxpayers.

This CO2 price reflects the material’s importance in everything from the nuclear industry to hospitals to the food and beverage industry. CF fertilizers produce about 60% of UK commercial CO2 requirements.

In September, the government agreed to an exceptional three-week contract with CF Fertilizer to allow the company to continue operating while the industry moves to this contract. This decisive and essential action has helped protect the interests of taxpayers by allowing the industry to continue functioning without long-term financial intervention from the government.

The government has brought the industry together and supported today to confirm the agreement. The deal lasts until January 2022 and means guaranteed CO2 supply to key sectors including food processing and nuclear power.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Today’s agreement means important industries can have confidence in their CO2 supply for months to come, without additional taxpayer support.

The government has acted quickly to provide CF fertilizer with the support it needs to start production and give it enough breathing space to agree on a longer, more sustainable solution.

I would like to thank all parties involved in this agreement for recognizing the importance of avoiding supply disruptions and shipping for UK businesses and consumers.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

CO2 is very important in the food and beverage sector. In these exceptional circumstances, the government has taken decisive action to allow transactions to continue supplying CO2 to businesses, including thousands of food and beverage businesses across the country.

Last week, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng temporarily exempted parts of the CO2 industry from competition laws to facilitate this agreement and provide a safer supply of CO2 to UK businesses.

In addition, major commercial CO2 producer Ensus reopened its Wilton plant last week after being temporarily closed for planned maintenance to further secure supply. The Wilton plant can produce up to 40% of UK CO2 demand.

