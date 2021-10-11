US and EU EXCLUSIVE align more than 20 additional countries for a global methane pact





Methane bubbles are seen in a swampy area at a research station at Stordalen Mire near Abisko, Sweden, August 1, 2019.REUTERS / Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON, Oct.11 (Reuters) – Two dozen countries have joined a US-EU-led effort to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, giving the new global partnership momentum ahead of its launch at the UN climate summit in Glasgow later this month, a government official told Reuters.

Nigeria, Japan and Pakistan are among 24 new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, which was first announced by the US and the EU in September with the aim of galvanizing rapid climate action before the start. from the Scottish summit on October 31. It could have a significant impact on the energy, agriculture and waste sectors responsible for the bulk of methane emissions.

The original nine partners include Britain, Indonesia and Mexico, which signed the pledge when it was announced at the Major Economies Forum last month. The partnership will now cover 60% of global GDP and 30% of global methane emissions.

US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans will introduce the new partners at a joint event on Monday and also announce that more than 20 philanthropic organizations, including those led by Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates, will raise more than $ 223. million to help support countries’ methane reduction efforts, said the official, who declined to be named.

The source said the countries represent a range of different methane emission profiles. For example, the main source of methane emissions in Pakistan is agriculture, while the main source in Indonesia is waste.

Several countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including some African and island countries such as Micronesia, have also signed the pledge.

In the weeks leading up to the UN climate summit, the US will engage with other major methane emitters from emerging economies like India and China to urge them to join in and ensure that “The wave of support continues,” the official said.

‘A STEP TO THE LEFT’

Methane is a greenhouse gas and the main cause of climate change after carbon dioxide (CO2). Several recent reports have highlighted the need for governments to crack down on methane to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, the goal of the Paris climate agreement.

Methane has a higher heat trapping potential than CO2, but breaks down faster in the atmosphere. A landmark United Nations scientific report released in August said “sharp, rapid and sustained reductions” in methane emissions, in addition to cutting CO2 emissions, could have an immediate impact on the climate.

The United States is due to release methane in oil and gas regulations in the coming weeks, and the European Union will unveil detailed methane legislation later this year.

Larry Kramer, chairman of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, which contributed to the $ 200 million fund, told Reuters that the money “will help catalyze climate action” and that reducing methane is the way faster to help achieve the goal of 1.5 degree.

Durwood Zaelke, president of the Washington-based Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, said the partnership was a “good start” in drawing the world’s attention to the need to reduce methane.

“There remains a movement to prevent the planet from averting disaster by cutting off methane as fast as possible from all sources,” he said via email ahead of the announcement.

Report by Valérie Volcovici; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Hugh Lawson

