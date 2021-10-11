UK completes genome sequence of over 1 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes





The UK has over 1 million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences uploaded to the international GlobalInitiative onSharingAvianInfluenzaData (GISAID) database. This means that the UK accounts for 24% of all samples uploaded during the pandemic. The GISAID database stores genome sequences from around the world to inform the global response to infectious diseases.

Genome sequencing helps us respond to a global pandemic by providing a better understanding of how viruses are evolving. An important discovery has been made in the UK as a result of genome sequencing throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This included the identification of alpha variants that helped account for the dynamic changes in data and transmission.

By tracking the beta strain first identified in South Africa, the UK was able to detect new cases and prevent widespread spread.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The UK is a world leader in genomics, and our scientific experts play an important role in the global community, sharing knowledge and discoveries as part of a global effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every single test sequenced helps to know more about this virus ahead of its variant.

The newly established UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will be at the forefront of protecting the country from epidemics and other public health threats.

Building on the work of the NHS Test and Trace during the pandemic, it is responsible for continuing to develop the UK’s whole genome sequencing capabilities in collaboration with scientific institutions including the Wellcome Sanger Institute and COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK). ) consortium.

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said:

Sequencing one million genomes is a tremendous achievement and testament to the scientific strength and expertise of the UK. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who worked hard at an incredible pace to make this happen.

Global cooperation is key in the fight against COVID-19 and UKHSA is proud to play a role. The UK’s genome sequencing technology leads the world and we are playing an important role in shaping the global response to the pandemic.

Whole genome sequencing (WGS) is a method of analyzing the entire genome that has been used to identify COVID-19 mutations in samples taken from infected people.

The UK began sequencing samples from people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in March 2020. This sequence is then uploaded to the international GISAID database. This allows countries to understand what is happening internationally and take action to help mitigate cross-border transmission and contain and respond to new strains.

Laboratories used for genome sequencing are located throughout the country of origin, including Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Newport, and Antrim.

New strains pose the greatest risk of global recovery from an epidemic, particularly those that are more likely to infect, cause more serious illness, or evade immune responses resulting from vaccination or previous infection. Variants with traits. By understanding which strains are emerging and circulating in the UK and around the world, the UK can respond early and take steps to keep people safe.

The UK has so far detected a total of five variants of concern and 11 variants under investigation through genome sequencing, helping inform public health responses to the pandemic.

The UK’s contribution to GISAID has become the second largest contributing country, accounting for about a quarter of all global samples sequenced worldwide to date. The UK is using its world-class capabilities in other countries through its New Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP) to support the global response to the pandemic.

The UK is working with global partners to fill the global sequencing capability gap, helping other countries build sequencing infrastructure or process samples in the UK if one country is not capable.

Using the UK’s world-class scientific capabilities, the UKHSA will play an important role in protecting people from COVID-19 and future new health threats at home and abroad.

Sir Mike Stratton, Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute said:

Genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 is critical for real-time tracking of infectious diseases. Genomic data can help researchers identify novel virus variants, assess their relative ability to spread, and enable public health authorities to more quickly detect and respond to local outbreaks.

The genome also informs the development of new vaccines and vaccine boosters, and crucially enables detection of vaccine escapes when they occur.

The completion of more than one million SARS-CoV-2 genomes is a unique testament to the monumental efforts of many people who have contributed in many different ways at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the entire COG-UK network, and elsewhere.

Professor Sharon Peacock, Director and Chairman of COG-UK, said:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 600 COG-UK members based at four public health agencies, numerous universities and the Wellcome Sanger Institute have not stopped to generate the SARS-CoV-2 genome to support the pandemic and better understand the virus. I tried without. and COVID-19.

This was supported by collaborations with NHS Test Laboratories, Lighthouse Laboratories, NHS Test and Trace, DHSC, and the Cloud Infrastructure for Microbial Bioinformatics (CLIMB) database.

We’ve partnered with the UKHSA, with now 1 million genome sequences stored in the GISAID database, enabling pathogen genomes to inform infection control, public health policy, vaccine and therapeutic development, and SARS-CoV-2 biology and evolution.

