Protectionism and the Development of the American Maritime Industry





American maritime protectionism fails political and economic goals.

The United States is one of the world’s most aggressive practitioners of maritime protectionism.

In areas ranging from dredging to domestic transportation of goods and passengers, protectionist laws severely limit the ability of Americans to use ships registered or even built in other countries. These trade restrictions place a heavy burden on the US economy, with cost estimates reaching tens of billions of dollars.

Ironically, the very national shipping industry that is supposed to benefit from this protectionism is rather riddled with inefficiencies, high costs and stagnation.

The failure of the policy is almost absolute.

The best known of these protectionist laws is the Jones Act, a law of 1920 that restricted the domestic transport of goods by water to ships flying the American flag, built in the United States and predominantly equipped and owned by the United States.

But the Jones Act is just the latest iteration of maritime protectionism dating back to the country’s earliest days. In July 1789, the United States Congress, in one of its first acts, passed a tariff bill that imposed significantly higher duties on foreign ships engaged in internal trade than on American ships. Later, in 1817, foreign ships were banned completely, and domestic trade was restricted to ships flying the American flag and built in the United States.

Blessed in those early years with plentiful lumber, excellent shipbuilding craftsmanship, and some of the best seafarers in the world, the United States suffered minimal burden from these restrictions at the time. Indeed, some maritime experts maintain that at the time the restrictions were free given the competitiveness existing within the industries concerned.

But the context today is very different. Once offering the best quality and lowest prices in the world, the competitiveness of protected American shipbuilding had eroded to the point where by the late 1800s, ships built in the United States were estimated at 25% of more than those built in British shipyards. This deterioration in US competitiveness has only continued. Today, it is estimated that merchant ships built in the United States cost four to five times more than those built overseas.

These price differences largely reflect a yawning productivity chasm between US and foreign shipyards. Rather than carving out a niche in the highly competitive international shipbuilding market, US shipbuilders instead subsist in a much smaller captive domestic market.

As a result, the US shipbuilding industry suffers from reduced levels of specialization and economies of scale, two essential elements for increasing efficiency and productivity. Removing this sector from international competition has had the predictable effect of rendering it largely uncompetitive.

The negative impact of today’s high shipbuilding costs on the rest of the marine industry has been enormous. Faced with exorbitant sums to purchase new vessels, vessel operators do so with extreme reluctance. Internationally, the useful life of a vessel tends to be between 20 and 25 years. However, Jones Law vessels are generally not scrapped until they reach 40 years of service. As a result, ships in the US domestic fleet are significantly older and less efficient than the international average.

Exorbitant shipbuilding costs, as well as operating costs far higher than those of foreign fleets, in part due to a 50% tariff on repairs at foreign shipyards, have made the United States the home to some of the most expensive shipping lines in the world.

A 2012 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for example, found that shipping a container of household and commercial items from the U.S. east coast to Puerto Rico was about double the price of same container shipment to Jamaica or Dominican Republic.

In 2014, the Congressional Research Service noted that shipping oil from Texas to refineries along the northeast coast was two to three times more expensive than sending the same barrel of oil on a non-compliant vessel. Jones Act in Canada.

Such high shipping rates strongly discourage the use of Jones Act vessels. Of the 96 ocean-going vessels currently compliant with the law, up from 257 in 1980, the overwhelming majority are used to transport cargo to areas of the country where there are no other transport options.

Jones Act container ships, for example, tend to carry cargo between the Americas and its non-contiguous states and territories, while Jones Act compliant tankers tend to serve areas where the pipeline network American does not expand or does not have sufficient capacity.

Jones Act ships are so expensive that even Jones Act ship operators try to avoid them.

In an effort to reduce costs, an increasing proportion of domestic river cargo is now carried on seagoing vessels called articulated tugs (ATBs), which are both cheaper to build than ships and require fewer crew members. . ATBs feature a special notch at the rear of the barge into which the bow of the tug enters and is then held in place by heavy pins. ATBs form what the naked eye can perceive as a single vessel, even though they are not.

Although less expensive, these pseudo-vessels are generally an inferior option as confirmed by the fact that they are rarely used outside of the protected US market. Of the special tugs used to power ATVs around the world, 65 percent are in the United States.

The forced use of US-built ships takes a heavy toll on ship operators, but it has by no means succeeded in producing a vibrant shipbuilding industry. The extreme lack of competitiveness of US shipyards stifled demand for their offerings, resulting in the combined production of only two to three commercial vessels in a typical year. By comparison, a single South Korean shipyard is capable of producing around 80 ships per year.

A handful of large shipyards still remain in the United States, less because of the Jones Act than because of the huge sums spent by the U.S. military, which in 2019 accounted for nearly 80% of the ship’s construction and repair revenue. ‘industry.

In all respects, American maritime protectionism is a failure, serving neither the broader economic interests of the United States nor those of the very industry whose policies are supposed to promote fortune. It is only through a decisive break with the status quo, either through far-reaching reforms or the complete abolition of the Jones Act and related laws, that the United States will be able to unload this burden.

Colin Grabow is a policy analyst at the Cato Institutes Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies.

