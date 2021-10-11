Global Investment Summit Speakers and New Sponsors Revealed





The Ministry of International Trade has announced that global business leaders and industry giants will join with the Prime Minister to speak at the UK’s Global Investment Summit later this month.

Summit’s speakers include Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, and Dame Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, who will discuss the UK’s leading role in life sciences, including successful vaccine launches.

Attracting greener and more sustainable investments will also be on the agenda. Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, NatWest Group plc CEO Alison Rose, Metro Mayors and Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake will participate in the discussion of green investment opportunities. country up and down. The UK’s expertise in creating tech unicorns will also be discussed in a conversation with Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace plc.

WTO Secretary-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will discuss the role of trade and investment in shaping a more sustainable future for all while Foreign Minister Liz Truss closes the summit. I will be addressing the delegation for this purpose.

The Summit will attract investors from preferred markets around the world, with around 87% of attendees coming from outside the UK, including 32% from the US and 11% from CPTPP countries.

Accenture, a global professional services firm specializing in strategy, consulting and technology services, was also announced as the latest sponsor of the summit. The company is committed to creating both financial value and sustainable impact through its technology, with a goal of delivering net zero by 2025, a 1.5-degree science-based target by 2023, and 100% renewable electricity.

Prior to the summit, International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

We welcome our newest sponsor Accenture and speakers representing the innovation, agility and forward-thinking minds that differentiate the UK business community and make it the best place to start and grow your business.

These giants show how the UK is using its investments to solidify itself as a science and technology superpower and a pioneer in green technology ahead of COP26.

Global Economist Dambisa Moyo, co-chairman of Versaca Investments, was the summit’s moderator, emphasizing the summit’s role in facilitating investment in the UK.

Investments, especially smart investments in climate action, will undoubtedly play an important role in supporting economic growth, improving living standards and driving human progress worldwide.

As the global economy emerges from the ruins of a global pandemic, the Global Investment Summit in London has brought together some of the world’s most important CEOs, business leaders and investors with the clear goal of finding and financing climate action.

I am delighted to be a part of this gathering. We’re excited to be part of this collective effort to provide solutions to one of our lives’ greatest challenges.

Peter Lacy, Accentures’ Global Sustainability Services Director and Chief Executive Officer, said:

Accenture is proud to partner with the UK Government at the Global Investment Summit to highlight the UK’s many exciting opportunities. With COP26 just a few weeks away, the UK is uniquely positioned not only to lead the global dialogue, but also to drive the action and innovation needed for climate change.

Time is moving fast to deliver on our collective climate change commitments, but it is not too late to achieve the required 50% decarbonization by 2030 and net zero by 2050. It is an investment that innovates new markets, products and services that it provides to shareholders and stakeholders so that companies competing for the top can do their best.

The role of green finance will also be discussed at the event, where Aviva Amanda Blanc Group CEO, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, JP Morgan Chase & Co Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and Barclays CEO Jes Staley will all speak at the event.

The summit will take place two weeks before COP26 and will convene global business leaders and critical partners in achieving Net Zero globally to look at green growth and highlight important internal investment opportunities supporting the UK Prime Minister’s 10-point plan. will be

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/speakers-and-new-sponsor-revealed-for-global-investment-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos