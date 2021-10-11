British journalist pays $80,000 in damages after being hired to slander UAE and Egyptian critics | media





A journalist has been awarded more than 80,000 damages against a London-based investigative website and freedom of speech activist. She claimed to have been tricked into joining the organization and learned that it was a propaganda vehicle for the UAE and Egypt.

Jane Cahane said in an interview with Mohamed Fahmy, who was imprisoned in Egypt for more than a year in Egypt for spreading false news in a case that caused public outrage, she was told the Investigative Journal (TIJ) was the publication of an independent investigative agency. journalism.

However, Kahein, who served as editor between December 2018 and July 2019, said he believed TIJ was funded by the UAE and pursued an agenda to advance the interests of the Gulf countries and Egypt.

In the details of her allegations, Cahane discussed TIJ with Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the authoritarian Egyptian President under the regime in which Fahmy was imprisoned in June 2019, where Fahmy was supported and directed by a UAE representative or deputy. said he did Edit lines and content.

After neither TIJ nor Fahmy filed defense, this default judgment was rendered by the Guardian and Cahane was awarded 80,735.92 for fraud and/or negligent misrepresentation plus charges.

Sitting in London’s High Court, Chief Master Fontaine said in a written ruling: This is a particularly difficult and sensitive area when it comes to journalism and funding for purposes that are claimed to be political rather than independent, and Middle Eastern sources say that the claimant’s reputation as an honest journalist was at stake, and that concerns could be as important as the financial claims he had raised. There is, and it should be reflected appropriately. [in the remedy].

Canadian citizen Fahmy made headlines in 2014 when he was convicted in Egypt along with two fellow Al Jazeera English-language journalists, Egyptian national Baher Mohamed and Australian Peter Greste. Although independent observers said there was no reliable evidence, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for endangering national security and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood.

Fahmy, who also worked for CNN, LA Times and the BBC, was awarded an award by the Canadian World Press Freedom Commission during the trial. He was later represented by Amal Clooney and he and his colleagues were all pardoned in 2015. In 2019, he spoke at the first International Press Freedom Conference of Foreign Offices in London.

Cahane previously worked for travel website Culture Trip and the renewable energy news headline Recharge before joining TIJ.

Her claim details, according to her job description at TIJ, said she would work with a top team of journalists and editors to help create and manage top-notch research online publications. But she said the reality was different. The document did not cover a wide range of topics and diverse viewpoints from an independent and objective point of view, and the defendants did not intend for TIJ to cover it.

Articles, reports and social media content published by TIJ are primarily focused on aggressive targeting, attacking and defaming those perceived as opponents of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, including certain countries such as Turkey, Qatar and Iran. There is. Certain organizations, such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

At the time of press release, the TIJs website was not working. The court heard that the company was going into liquidation, and said Companies House had not filed its accounts until October of last year. The Journal and Fahmy are jointly and individually responsible for the amount owed to Cahane.

The Guardian attempted to contact Fahmy for comment.

