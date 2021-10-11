U.S. IPO boom braves market volatility





People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States on March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Oct. 11 (Reuters) – Weeks of stock market volatility have done little to slow the record pace of IPOs in the United States, with capital market insiders predicting a good year-end and a strong pipeline of registrations in 2022.

More than 2,000 IPOs raised a total of $ 421 billion globally at the end of September, a record high, as private companies rushed to hit the skyrocketing valuations of their listed peers. This was more than double the product lifted over the same period last year, according to data from Refinitiv.

Four IPOs have been withdrawn or postponed in the United States in the past three weeks, according to Dealogic. Uncertainty over the US debt ceiling, financial difficulties for Chinese real estate developer Evergrande, soaring energy prices and inflation have fueled sharp swings in the stock market, making it harder for companies to fix the price. price of their debut on the stock exchange.

Still, IPOs in the United States have proven more resilient than those in Europe, where seven listings have been pulled. With U.S. lawmakers agreeing last week to postpone the two-month debt ceiling issue and investors facing the nervousness of the Chinese real estate market, bankers and IPO lawyers said most of the companies kept their listing plans on track.

“We are not only seeing new business entering the market, but we are also seeing existing commitments continue to progress,” said Marc Jaffe, managing partner in the New York office of the law firm Latham & Watkins.

Over the past three weeks, IFIT Health & Fitness Inc (IFIT.O), owner of fitness brand NordicTrack, Allvue Systems Holdings, an alternative investment technology solutions provider, and Cingulate and AEON Biopharma, two biotechnology companies , have withdrawn their IPOs in the United States, blaming the market volatility.

IPO contenders who braved market volatility have been rewarded by investors, albeit less than they previously anticipated. Shares of U.S. companies that went public in the past four weeks have risen 25.5% on average, up from 42% for those that went public about four months ago, according to Dealogic.

Jim Cooney, head of Americas equity capital markets at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), said recent IPO jitters showed the market was resilient, but investors were becoming more selective.

“Investors have narrowed down the scope of investments to consider given the muted overall performance in the secondary market,” Cooney said.

Among the biggest IPOs expected by the end of the year are those of the electric vehicle market Rivian Automotive and chipmaker GlobalFoundries. More are expected soon, industry insiders said.

“There are kick-off meetings and preparations and preparation is underway for what looks like an equally strong 2022 pipeline,” said Jaffe of Latham & Watkins.

Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler

