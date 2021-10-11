A long way to go to close the UK wage gap: Karren Brady





London business leader and star of the British “The Apprentice” series, Karren Brady, told CNBC that the solution to the gender pay gap is “very simple”.

There is no magic formula that pays for equality, says Brady, baron and vice president of West Ham United Football Club.

“You don’t have to have the fairies come down and dust you off. You have to get the CEO and the board working together to pay people what they deserve and pay women for doing the same thing as men. It’s very simple, in equal proportions. ‘ she said.

Brady is a partner and keynote speaker at Karren Brady’s Virtual Women in Business & Tech Expo, held October 13-14. This event is “designed for all women at all stages of their careers” and aims to provide “inspiration, guidance, and business services to help you find the perfect career mate or support your business”.

Ahead of the event, Brady told CNBC about the UK government’s key deadline for employers to submit gender pay gap information: , and definitely got me thinking about it, and I think it worked.”

But she thinks there is “a long way to go” in closing the gap.

“We have a very long way to go to achieve that. As you can see from the reported gap, you can see that for every pound men earn, women earn 86p,” she said. “It will take 100 years to close that gap, and in some industries, such as technology and finance, the gap is more than 40 percent. So we have a long way to go and a lot of work to do to address this issue.”

Brady said at the Women in Business & Tech Expo that her study of how women overcame the Covid-19 pandemic has given many people an opportunity to “reset”.

“Many women said that when we asked them, more than half of them, 62%, said they were looking for a much better work-life balance in their careers, and 59% said it was actually more important to have that work-life balance than their salary. “He said.

“By thinking less about flexible working and more about agile working, employers can do a lot more,” Brady told CNBC. .

Baroness Karren Brady, British Parliamentarian and sports executive, TV broadcaster, newspaper columnist, author and novelist speaks at the Pendulum Summit, the world’s premier business and self-reliance summit at the Dublin Convention Center.

Nourfoto | Nourfoto | Getty Images

“A lot of employers are pretty nervous about people who work from home and I think they really avoid that kind of work,” she said. “I think now people are realizing that they can work effectively from home and that having flexibility really helps.” added. Don’t work for a company that doesn’t respect them and doesn’t pay for them.

“So many of these issues are really being considered and the company is thinking that if you want 50% of the workforce to be women and you want great people to work for you, you need to address some of these issues,” she continued.

‘Take care of it’

Brady told CNBC that she has always been concerned about the situation with women.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to promoting women’s businesses and opening doors to women so that women realize and understand the value they bring,” she explains.

“To encourage women to think about their opportunities and careers. If you take a vacation, how do you return? How do you get promoted? How do you raise your salaries? How do you climb the ladder?” ?” She said.

“All of these things are really important to women. Not just taking the survey, but actually doing something about it. We have to control ourselves over our lives and our careers and the direction we’re going. Go in.”

Vaccination

West Ham United Football Club vice-president Brady also commented on recent reports that several players on the England national football team have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brady said he thinks vaccination is a “very personal decision.”

“It’s almost impossible to argue that someone should be vaccinated, and there will be many reasons why people don’t get vaccinated. Some of them are crazy conspiracy theories that are too absurd to mention, and some are other real concerns.” She said.

“But I think it’s really a personal choice. I mean, I’m happy to say that a lot of players have had it and some still have doubts and we are working with them to overcome them. I think it’s a personal choice.”

