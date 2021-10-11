Facebook Launches US ‘Audio’ Hub for Podcasts, Live Audio, and Short Clips – TechCrunch





Facebook Expands Investment in Audio Initiatives with Launch of New “Audio” Destination in its Mobile App in the US, Where Users Can Discover All the Audio Formats Facebook Now Hosts in One Place, Including Podcasts , live audio rooms. and abbreviated audio. The company says it is also making its Clubhouse rival, Live Audio Rooms, more widely available to global users, and is starting to roll out a new product called Soundbites, a sort of TikTok for audio featuring short audio clips.

A first version of the new audio destination is rolling out to all Facebook users (18+) in the US on iOS and Android, but it’s officially announced now. It’s accessible through the top navigation of Watch, Facebook’s video hub – a design choice that seems a bit incongruous, given that audio content is meant to be listened to, not “watched”.

The company says the new destination will help creators find their shows, while Facebook users will be able to find audio from favorite creators, discover new ones, and access content they’ve saved for later. At launch, the Audio section will feature content from creators you already follow and include a set of personalized recommendations as well as suggestions from other popular audios on Facebook.

The destination will become more personalized to your own tastes and interests over time as you engage with the audio content and follow more creators, Facebook notes.

At the time of this launch, Facebook offered an update on the work it has done to expand access to more of its audio products.

This spring, Facebook introduced a suite of new audio features, including its Clubhouse competitor called Live Audio Rooms, as well as the abbreviated audio product called Soundbites, as well as podcast support. Along with Spotify, it has also teamed up with a new mini player that streams from the music service to users on Facebook.

Live Audio Rooms was officially launched in June to U.S. public figures in good standing with Facebook and certain Facebook groups. Since then, Facebook has said the feature has worked as a lightweight means of connection and conversation between communities, where it has been adopted by creators such as Lil Huddy, Noah and Miley Cyrus, quarterback Russell Wilson, singer. Becky G, actress Sherry Cola, Mereba Music and others.

Now Facebook says Live Audio Rooms are rolling out to more public figures and creators outside of the US, as well as non-US-based Facebook groups. In addition to iOS, the feature launched on Android, and the ability to listen to live audio has arrived on the desktop, making it more accessible as it expands to other markets.

Meanwhile, the shortcut Soundbites has been in testing since June with a group of emerging creators and others, including bestselling comedian and author Josh Sundquist; actress, disability advocate and lifestyle influencer Lolo Spencer; and digital designer Molly Burke. That test was recently expanded to include more creators, and now Facebook says Soundbites will be rolling out to more people in the United States in the coming weeks.

The company also noted that it is working on podcast support following its audio announcements earlier this year. This summer, it made podcasts available to US users. More recently, the ability to share short podcast clips in the News Feed has been rolled out and added support captions on Android (with iOS coming soon). Podcasters also had the option of adding their RSS feeds to their Facebook page on desktop and mobile. However, listening to podcasts remains only in the United States for the time being.

Facebook says that as it broadened its audio experiences, it was working on tools that would help identify and take action on content that violates its community standards. This includes tools to automatically identify harmful content on Facebook. Additionally, Facebook says it is adapting both its technology and processes to detect and moderate violating audio content as it learns more.

The news follows a tough week for Facebook, which not only included one of its longest outages to date, but also saw a whistleblower testify in the US Senate about damage to Facebook’s platform. , including its engagement-based algorithms, inability to tackle misinformation, and corporate decision-making that puts profits before people. Facebook staff are now divided over the whistleblower’s testimony, The New York Times reported. With Facebook now venturing deeper into live audio and audio – a difficult area to tackle from a moderation perspective – Facebook could become a platform for spreading more misinformation if not. unable to develop the necessary technology that would make audio a safe environment.

