UK Efforts to Reduce Litigation Balance in UK Courts





The departure of lawyers from the legal profession is hampering the UK government’s attempts to reduce the burgeoning backlog of criminal cases it has built up during the pandemic.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Justice, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, the number of pending cases awaiting hearings in England and Wales has risen sharply to 60,692 at the end of June.

The balance has increased by 19,000 since the pandemic began, and some trials have been delayed until 2023, raising concerns about the impact on victims and detained defendants awaiting trial.

Dealing with criminal court balances is one of the most pressing tasks facing the new Attorney General Dominic Raab. He said it would take at least six months to remove the waiting list. He told the BBC last week that he had “plans to fix”.

The government has taken several steps to ease the pressure on the system, including setting up an interim court, hiring an additional 1,600 people and securing an additional £250 million in funding to introduce the new IT system.

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This could be because you are offline or have JavaScript disabled in your browser.

However, the Criminal Bar Association has warned that a shortage of lawyers is making it difficult to close the balance. Most have left the profession due to falling salaries due to cuts in legal aid assistance over the past decade and are less attractive to younger people.

Payrolls were further squeezed during the coronavirus crisis as the court system was shut down for five weeks during the first lockdown. Lawyers are paid only when there is a case. A recent study by the Bar Council found that 38% of criminal defense attorneys had their income ranges narrowed during the pandemic, and a study late last year found that they had to owe more than £20,000 a quarter to cover their income shortfall. turned out to be

“The fact that criminal lawyers have been forced to leave their profession for years means there aren’t enough criminal lawyers to handle the number of criminal charges filed in court,” said Jo Sidhu, president of the Criminal Bar Association. .

Jo Sidhu QC: ‘There are not enough criminal advocates to handle the number of criminal charges filed in court.’ © Andrew Fox/FT

Kate Brunner QC, a western circuit leader representing lawyers in South West England, said: There are not enough criminal lawyers to handle the necessary cases.

“It’s because people are leaving and young lawyers are coming into this field without choosing criminal law,” he said.

Over the four years to 2020, the pool of criminal lawyers has declined by 11%, from 2,553 to 2,273, according to data from the professional association Bar Council. In addition, 45% of criminal lawyers are aging professions over the age of 45.

Criminal lawyers in England and Wales decreased by 11% from 2016-2017 to 2019-20

The shortage of lawyers has been exacerbated as the number of courtroom days increased to settle the balance, leading to senior positions serving as court recorders or part-time judges.

In one recent case, the CBA said it had accessed 48 courtrooms before seeking a lawyer to handle a sex offense case in Derby Crown Court.

That example is not common. Jonathan Dunne, an attorney at KCH Garden Square Chambers in the East Midlands, said he was aware of access to nearly 30 sets of chambers before attorneys were found to deal with another sex crime case in August.

For the first time in his 35-year career, he said he is aware of cases where there is no attorney available to prosecute or defend a case.

I Law Society’s president, Stephanie Boyce, said a “lack of judges, court staff, prosecutors and lawyers” has hampered attempts to run criminal courts at a competent level.

“The lack of funding and cuts over the years, including court closures, limited statutory vacancies and a lack of investment in legal aid, has taken a toll on the criminal justice system, reaching its tipping point,” she said.

“There is no evidence that the number of lawyers affected the balance,” the Justice Department said in a statement to the Financial Times.

Kate Brunner QC: ‘There are not enough criminal lawyers to handle the cases we need’ © Albion Chambers

To relieve pressure on existing Crown Courts, the government is running 48 temporary nightingale courts in city halls, theaters and hotels, many of which remain open until April 2022.

We are in the process of opening 60 additional courthouses, removing the courtroom limit and considering longer opening hours.

Last month, a new £2.5m “super court” started operating in Manchester, northwest England, with space for up to 12 defendants and another new Nightingale Court opened near Monument Underground Station in central London. I did.

“The Manchester Pilot is one of many measures to help the justice system recover from the pandemic,” Justice Minister David Wolfson said. Other efforts include amending 71 courts to allow them to hear more cases involving multiple defendants.

Due to system delays, it can take up to five years for certain cases to be heard. Victims Commissioner Vera Baird QC said that in cases to be tried, victims wait on average about 50 percent longer after being sent to court than before the pandemic.

Pontypridd Labor MP Alex Davies-Jones spoke of a 100-year-old woman who had been awaiting prosecution against her former caregiver for four years in the House of Representatives in July. The caregiver was eventually found guilty of seven counts of fraud by a jury in Cardiff’s Crown Court on October 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b6734dd9-68e9-4368-ad7c-5d47fd977bbc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos