U.S. military gets first look at Bradley replacement options





WASHINGTON The five companies competing to design the replacement for the U.S. Army’s Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle recently completed an initial concept review, and the service conducted a detailed assessment of these early digital designs, according to an official overseeing the program.

This information now feeds into both our simulation activity and the [Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team] for the refinement of requirements, Brig. General Glenn Dean, head of the ground combat systems services program, told Defense News ahead of the Association of the US Armys annual conference. As you might expect, everyone takes a slightly different approach.

The five teams selected to compete for the Optionally Manned Combat Vehicle, or OMFV, are Point Blank Enterprises, Oshkosh Defense, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, and American Rheinmetall Vehicles.

Two years ago, the Army, in its first attempt to hold a competition to replace the Bradley, only received one physical submission sample from GDLS before the October 2019 deadline.

Instead of going ahead with a single bidder, the military canceled the competition and took a step back, producing a new plan intended to generate strong competition in a more reasonable timeframe. This plan called for an effort in five phases.

The first phase, now in full swing, is for an initial design. This will be followed by a full and open competition for a detailed design phase which will be executed in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Awards for up to three contractors are expected in the second quarter of fiscal 23.

The prototyping phase will begin in FY25, and the military is expected to select a company in Q4 FY27 to build low-rate production vehicles. Full production is expected to begin in FY 30.

A few of the competitors, including BAE, are presenting AUSA with preliminary concepts on what the vehicle will look like and how it would be designed and built. Although BAE has been quiet about his plans, he said he will bring a prototype rolling laboratory vehicle, the RV-301, to the conference. This vehicle was developed to investigate concepts that could be incorporated into the company’s ultimate offering for OMFV, according to Jim Miller, BAE’s senior director of business development for combat mission systems.

The show vehicle looks like a multipurpose armored vehicle, but it is a unique structure that is larger than an AMPV, Miller said. He noted that this was not the design of the company’s OMFV.

The RV-301 will feature an Elbit Systems MT30 turret, which mirrors BAE’s partnership with the Israeli company on OMFV, while also demonstrating increases in survivability, sensors that provide soldiers with 360-degree situational awareness. in the vehicle as well as active protection systems and automation software, Miller said.

It is based on a Modular Open System Architecture, or MOSA, which tops the list of OMFV capabilities desired by the military because this approach keeps a new vehicle capable of adapting to growth.

BAE has partnered with Curtiss-Wright to deliver the MOSA element, Miller said. Architecture isn’t something new to us, Miller said, but it’s a good approach that’s absolutely critical to the success of the program and the success of the vehicle.

General Dynamics Land Systems unveils fifth-generation electronics architecture at AUSA, according to Bob Lennox, vice president of strategy and global growth for the company. The open architecture system, dubbed Katalyst, will be installed on a demonstration vehicle at the show, he told Defense News.

We believe this is the heart of OMFV going forward, Lennox added.

GDLS presents the technological contributions of its Silicon Valley partners AeroVironment and Applied Intuition. The AeroVironments Switchblade loitering ammunition will be on display with OMFV demonstration technology. Applied Intuition, which has experience in modeling and simulating range for the automotive industry, is helping GDLS integrate this capability into the harshest environments encountered by combat vehicles, said Don Kotchman, vice-president. President and CEO of GDLS in the United States.

GDLS is also working with GD Mission Systems, which has integrated networks, radio equipment and cyber capabilities into the concept, Kotchman added.

For now, he said, GDLS doesn’t want to get locked into too many partnerships because you are starting to artificially narrow the area of ​​your business possibilities to support the development of the military’s requirements for its specification. performance.

As this performance specification evolves, we’ll determine who to partner with specifically, Kotchman said.

Point Blank and Oshkosh were not available to detail their plans before the show, while American Rheinmetall did not respond to a request for comment.

The Army is expected to provide teams with a first look at their performance specifications during the initial design phase, and industry will have an opportunity to comment. The service is expected to shape and modify this specification during the 15-month digital design phase as it prepares for a functional review of the system in fiscal 23, officials said. industry and the military.

Most competitors have yet to finalize the design of a vehicle because the military has not asked for this level of detail, but rather asks how the competitors would approach the development of this design.

Looking at the initial concepts, Dean said most of the teams have been relatively conservative because everyone wants to get specifics on what we want, and our initial specs were very broad.

The military defined nine general characteristics, rather than an exhaustive list of requirements, when it solicited proposals for the first phase of the competition. From my perspective, there was, surprisingly, more to the design features of the vehicle than the approach to MOSA architecture, Dean said, regarding what he saw during the initial concept review. .

I think it’s partly because they saw the dialogues we had on the [MOSA] architecture standards with the industry and be aware that the updated document will be released very soon, Dean said, noting that it is expected this month.

The military’s plan is to continue communicating with unselected industry for the initial design phase to prepare them for the detailed design phase which will open with another competition, said Major General Ross Coffman , head of army combat vehicle modernization, said in the same interview as Dean.

Coffman said it was essential to share information with competitors and maintain an open dialogue with companies not participating in the first phase of the program to ensure that the next phase sees strong competition. Dean emphasized the importance of continuing to widely share the Open Systems Architecture approach.

The Army will be releasing several draft tenders for the detailed design phase, much like it did for the first round. It’s not going to be kept a secret and then spread to an unsuspecting industry in May, Dean said.

The rest of the industry will start to see the direction that was shaping this competition, and they will see the performance specs, etc., he added. They don’t quite have the inner track that the five who are under contract are getting this in-depth, back-and-forth dialogue about their concepts, but if they follow through, they’ll be ready to pick up and compete.

