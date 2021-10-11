If the United States defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall and with it Americans’ standard of living.





Congress has apparently pushed back the deadline for the debt ceiling, but the threat of a future default still exists.

On October 7, 2021, Senate lawmakers agreed to extend the government’s borrowing capacity until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling, avoiding a default until at least December. But at this point, Democrats should find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own, which they said they would not do.

This isn’t the first time Republicans have resisted helping a Democratic president raise the debt ceiling.

As an economist, I know this chicken political game has real consequences even if it doesn’t end in a flaw. In August 2011, under the Obama administration, a deadlock on the debt ceiling led to an unprecedented downgrade in the United States’ credit rating, which sent markets plunging.

What is the national debt?

Understanding these consequences begins by examining how the US government finances its spending. The Treasury Department has three sources.

It can use revenue from taxes and fees approved by Congress but collected by the Treasury.

It can also print money through the Federal Reserve.

But when the first two options don’t provide enough money to pay the bills, the Treasury can borrow the difference by issuing bonds and selling them on global financial markets. Bondholders lend the government a fixed amount of money to be repaid with interest over a period of time. The amount owed is the national debt, which currently stands at $ 28.430 billion. That’s above the $ 28.4 trillion debt ceiling set by Congress earlier this year. The Treasury had used extraordinary measures to fund government spending instead of an extension, but those measures were due to expire in a few weeks.

While this includes money owed to lenders and investors both overseas and in the United States, a significant portion is money the federal government owes itself. The US Treasury owes money to other parts of the government as part of an accounting process. The Fed buys Treasuries when it wants to increase the money supply in the economy and currently holds about a fifth of Treasury debt. The Social Security Administration holds about $ 2.9 trillion in national debt, which is funded by excess revenue.

Among the largest non-federal institutions that hold Treasury debt are private pension funds.

In total, the Federal Reserve, government and non-government pension funds hold about half of America’s national debt.

What if the United States defaults?

If Congress does not suspend or increase the debt ceiling, the government would not be able to borrow additional funds to meet its obligations, including interest payments to bondholders. This would most likely trigger a fault.

The ripple effect of the US default would be catastrophic.

Investors such as pension funds and banks with US debt could go bankrupt. Tens of millions of Americans and thousands of businesses that depend on government support could suffer. The value of the dollar could collapse and the US economy would likely fall back into recession.

And that’s just the beginning. The US dollar could also lose its unique place in the world as the main unit of account, which means that it is widely used in global finance and commerce. Without this status, Americans simply would not be able to maintain their current standard of living.

A US default would trigger a series of events, including a depreciation of the dollar and spike in inflation, which I believe would likely lead to the abandonment of the US dollar as a global unit of account.

The combination of all of this would make it much more difficult for the United States to buy everything it imports from abroad, and with it the standard of living of Americans would drop.

[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/if-the-us-defaults-on-debt-expect-the-dollar-to-fall-and-with-it-americans-standard-of-living-169079 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos