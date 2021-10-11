US STOCKS-Futures plunge as rally in oil fuels inflation concerns





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Falling futures: Dow 0.34%, S&P 0.49%, Nasdaq 0.72%

Oct. 11 (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as soaring commodity prices added to concerns about inflation, which could darken the earnings season set to start with banks of Wall Street later this week.

Rising raw material costs, labor shortages and other supply chain bottlenecks have raised concerns that high prices will hurt corporate profits.

US oil rose nearly 3% and hit a seven-year high as an energy crisis affecting major economies showed no sign of abating.

But he raised the shares of Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and APA Corp by 1.2% to 3% in pre-market exchanges.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc mega-caps fell between 0.6% and 0.8%.

There are undoubtedly significant risks to growth associated with the recent price hikes, with soaring natural gas prices potentially leading to sharp increases in energy and food spending, Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, wrote in a customer note.

Inflation seems to be there for a while.

As of 7:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 117 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.5 points, or 0.49%, and e-minis Nasdaq 100 were down 107.25 points, or 0.72%.

The earnings season kicks off this week, with a report from JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday, followed by Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc on Thursday and Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday.

Analysts forecast a 29.6% increase in profits for S&P 500 companies year-on-year in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday, down from 96.3% growth in the second quarter .

All major Wall Street indices had finished last week with gains, but investors still expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting back on asset purchases later this year.

After data from last week showed weaker-than-expected job growth in September, investors are now looking to inflation and retail sales figures this week, as well as minutes from the latest Fed meeting which could confirm that a reduction in November has been discussed.

Southwest Airlines Co slipped 1.9% after announcing it had canceled at least 30% of its scheduled flights on Sunday. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

