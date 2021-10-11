The Nobel Prize in economics awarded to three American experts





STOCKHOLM An American economist won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for pioneering research that showed that an increase in the minimum wage did not lead to a decrease in hiring and that immigrants did not pay native-born workers, handing over in question the widespread ideas. Two others shared the prize for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California at Berkeley received half the prize for his research on the impact of minimum wages, immigration and education on the labor market.

The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Netherlands-born Guido Imbens of Stanford University for their framework for studying problems that cannot be supported by scientific methods. traditional.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have completely reshaped empirical work in economics.

In a study published in 1994, Card examined what happened to jobs at Burger King, KFC, Wendys and Roy Rogers when New Jersey increased its minimum wage from $ 4.25 to $ 5.05, using restaurants on the eastern border of Pennsylvania as a control or comparison group. Unlike previous studies, he and his research partner Alan Krueger, who died in 2019, found that an increase in the minimum wage had no effect on the number of employees.

Research on minimum card wages has fundamentally altered economists’ views on such policies. As the Economist magazine noted, in 1992 a survey of members of U.S. business associations found that 79 percent of them agreed that a minimum wage law increased unemployment among workers. younger and less skilled workers. These views were largely based on traditional economic views of supply and demand: if you increase the price of something, you get less.

In 2000, however, only 46 percent of AEA members said minimum wage laws increased unemployment, largely because of research by Card and Kruegers. Their findings sparked interest in further research into why a higher minimum would not reduce employment.

Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics

One conclusion was that companies are able to pass on the cost of higher wages to customers by raising prices. In other cases, if a company was a major employer in a particular field, it could have kept wages particularly low, so that it could afford to pay a higher minimum without cutting jobs. The higher salary would also attract more applicants, which would boost the supply of labor.

Card also found that the incomes of those who are native-born workers may benefit new immigrants, while immigrants who arrived earlier are those who are likely to be negatively affected.

To study the effect of immigration on employment, Card compared the Miami labor market following Cuba’s sudden decision to let people emigrate in 1980, leading 125,000 people to move to what is now the Mariel Boatlift. This resulted in a 7 percent increase in the city’s workforce.

Comparing the evolution of wages and employment in four other cities, Card found no negative effects for Miami residents with low levels of education. Follow-up work has shown that increased immigration can have a positive impact on the income of native-born people.

Angrist and Imbens won their half of the prize for solving methodological problems that allow economists to draw solid conclusions about cause and effect even when they cannot conduct studies according to strict scientific methods.

The minimum wage card work was an example of natural experience, or a study based on observing real-world data. The problem with such experiments is that it can sometimes be difficult to isolate cause and effect. For example, if you want to know if one more year of schooling will increase a person’s income, you can simply compare the earnings of adults with one more year of schooling to those without.

Yet many other factors can determine whether those who have completed an additional year of schooling are able to earn more money. Perhaps they are harder or more diligent workers and would have made more money than those without the extra year even if they had not stayed in school. These kinds of problems lead economists and other social scientists to say that correlation does not prove causation.

Imbens and Angrist, however, have developed statistical methods to circumvent these challenges and more precisely determine what can actually be said about the causes and effects of natural experiments.

I was just absolutely amazed to receive a phone call, Imbens said from his home in Massachusetts. And then I was absolutely thrilled to hear the news… that I got to share this with Josh Angrist and David Card, both of whom he called very good friends of mine. Imbens said Angrist witnessed her marriage.

Krueger, who worked with Card on some of the research that won the Nobel Prize, died in 2019 at the age of 58. He taught at Princeton for three decades and was the Department of Labor’s chief economist under then-President Bill Clinton. He served in the Treasury Department under then-President Barack Obama and then as chairman of the Obama Council of Economic Advisers. Nobel Prizes are not awarded posthumously.

The award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $ 1.14 million).

Unlike other Nobel prizes, the economics prize was not established in Alfred Nobel’s will but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, the first laureate being selected a year later. This is the last price announced each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/economics-nobel-awarded-three-us-based-experts-rcna2834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos