Free Webinar: Feeding and Fueling Africa, Asia and Beyond with American Soybeans





Agri-Pulse is pleased to announce an October 14 webinar focused on creating new markets for US soybeans. This free one-hour program will explore how small-scale projects in countries like Kenya, Ghana, Cambodia, Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam and beyond – have improved nutrition and energy products in the world. worldwide and provided new market opportunities for soybean producers.

“Building new export markets is not for the faint of heart, because it takes a tremendous amount of time, energy and investment,” says Sara Wyant, editor-in-chief of Agri-Pulse. “But for those who can figure out how to get downstairs in developing and developed countries, the result can bring more jobs to the United States and more profits for American farmers.”

The 11 a.m. CST webinar is presented by the United Soybean Board, the US Soybean Export Council, the American Soybean Association, and the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH). Speakers will explore the creation of new markets, trading partners, nutrition, food security needs and more. You can register for this free webinar by clicking on this link.

Speakers include:

Liz Hare is Executive Director of WISHH. Hare partnered with the American Soybean Association’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) program while working and living in Central America, where she ran development programs that also validated the importance of protein. soybeans for nutrition. WISHH recruited her to lead its programs in Central America and Pakistan before hiring her to take the reins of the organization as Executive Director in 2018. Prior to joining WISHH, Hare also served as a political assistant in an office of the United States Senate on Capitol Hill. Hare received his BA in International Studies and Psychology from the University of Saint Louis and holds a double MA in Management and Development Policy from Georgetown University and the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina.

Chris Slemp is the Project Director for the Africa Division of the American Soybean Association’s WISHH program. Prior to ASA / WISHH, Slemp worked as an agricultural extension officer with the US Peace Corps in Ghana. While working with the Peace Corps, Slemp provided extension services to cashew farmers in the Brong Ahafo region of Ghana. Slemp received his Masters in International Business from the University of St. Louis in 2019.

Gena Perry is Project Director, Global Strategy with the American Soybean Association / WISHH Program and started in March 2019. She came to her wish after nearly four years with AgriCorps, a nonprofit organization focused on agricultural education in developing countries. Perry was an AgriCorps Fellow in Koforidua, Ghana, where she worked in the 4-H office in Ghana to help build the capacity of staff and trained 4-H counselors and agricultural science teachers in the pedagogy of the experiential learning. Once in the United States, she led AgriCorps operations and managed programs in Ghana and Liberia. Prior to joining AgriCorps, Perry worked for OsbornBarr in St. Louis. Perry was first introduced to agriculture through her participation in the National FFA Organization and went on to obtain a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agro-industry from the University of Georgia.

Karey Claghorn is Senior Director of Market Development for the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC). In this role, she is responsible for coordinating efforts in USSEC’s focus areas, animal and water use, oil and human use, sustainability being part of each of these sectors. Prior to joining USSEC, Claghorn was COO of the Iowa Soybean Association and was Iowa’s Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for 6 years before joining the soybean family. Claghorn grew up on a cattle farm near Bloomington, Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University.

Rosalind (Roz) Leeck is Senior Director of Global Market Access at the US Soybean Export Council. She is responsible for the global activities of monitoring and addressing trade barriers and other market access issues that impact the ability of the United States to export soybeans and soy products. Prior to joining USSEC, Leeck was Director of Cereal Marketing at the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) and the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA). She has over 10 years of grain trading experience with previous positions at Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Demeter LP. She received a BS in Economics from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, an MBA from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana and an MS in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University in West Lafayette. , Indiana.

Agri-Pulse Editor-in-Chief Spencer Chase will be moderating the event on October 14 at 11 a.m. CT. Registration for the webinar is free. You can register by clicking on this link.

