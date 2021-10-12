Here’s why you should be worried about American democracy right now





Growing fear outside the engaged GOP base is that the 2021 coup attempt was not a one-off operation, but rather “a dress rehearsal for something that could happen in the short term, in 2022 and 2024 “.

These are the words of Fiona Hill – the Brookings Institution’s senior researcher, a former Russian expert on the National Security Council and a witness at Trump’s first impeachment hearing – who told CBS News on Sunday that the United States was in in a dangerous situation.

She said it was quite appropriate to view the Capitol uprising as some kind of pre-revolutionary act.

The question ahead for all Americans is whether their government should be led by a president and a government chosen by the voters.

The past weekend provided multiple examples of how the GOP is preparing to fully embrace Trump and his blatantly undemocratic views.

Another senior Republican won’t admit the election was legitimate

Steve Scalise, the second House Republican, was repeatedly pushed on Sunday by Fox News’ Chris Wallace on whether the 2020 election was legitimate. He wouldn’t say “yes”.

“I’ve been very clear from the start,” Scalise said on “Fox News Sunday”. “If you look at a number of states, they haven’t followed the laws passed by the state that govern the presidential election. That’s what the Constitution of the United States says. States determine what the rules are. They say state legislatures determine the rules. “

This archaic view of constitutional law is the basis of a growing opinion that, apparently, legislatures and not voters should choose presidents.

It is a misreading of state laws and undemocratic at its core. This becomes the main point of view of Republicans who support Trump.

Liz Cheney walks away from her party in election

As Scalise walked towards the crowd of election skeptics, fellow Republican Liz Cheney from Wyoming tweeted in direct response to her comments that there should be room for truth in the GOP.

She said: “Millions of Americans have been sold to an election stolen fraud. Republicans have a duty to tell the American people that this is not true. Continuing the big lie is an attack on the heart of our constitutional republic. ”

What she said is correct. What makes it most noteworthy is how lonely she looks saying it.

Trump’s grip on the GOP is even more complete. Witness Chuck Grassley.

That Senator Chuck Grassley feels the need to seek Trump’s approval is telling. Grassley is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate who has served for many decades. He appeared alongside Trump at a rally in his home state of Iowa this weekend.

“I was born at night, but not last night. So if I didn’t accept the approval of someone who has 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be too smart. smart to accept that approval, ”Grassley said.

This is a strange turning point for a lawmaker who has spent decades building a reputation as a determined pragmatist and protector of whistleblowers.

Trump’s war on the GOP establishment continues

Don’t expect Trump to join Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during the election campaign. McConnell may be the most senior Republican in elected office, and he may have softened his tone considerably when he addressed the insurgency, but he is still an excellent target for Trump’s political attacks.

McConnell last week agreed to Democrats’ demands and offered a two-month reprieve on a deadlock on the U.S. debt ceiling that, if not raised, could tip the U.S. economy.

Trump’s words for McConnell are testimony to the fact that he sees no problem in sabotaging the economy.

“And you know what that does? It gives Democrats more time, two months, gives them more time to find out,” Trump said in Iowa. “They can now have two more months to figure out how to fuck us, okay.”

He will never forgive McConnell for not working to overturn the 2020 election.

“Mitch McConnell should have challenged this election, because even then we had a lot of material to challenge this election. He should have challenged the election,” Trump said. “He’s only a leader because he raises a lot of money and gives it to senators, that’s the only thing he has. It’s his only form of leadership.”

Trump will run again and win the GOP primary. So what ?

Trump may also seek Grassley’s embrace. It has a normalizing effect on Trump and his efforts to overturn the election, perhaps, for people who don’t follow politics every day and who have voted Grassley their entire lives.

All signs point to Trump running for president again in 2024. He was in Iowa this weekend. It is usually the first state to make a choice in presidential primaries.

CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote about the online attention given to an eight-minute monologue by comedian Bill Maher, which addressed the danger of Trump’s “slow coup” spanning multiple elections instead of ending in 2021.

The constitutional crisis continues

Democrats will continue to raise the idea that Trump is leading the United States in an undemocratic direction.

In an appearance on ABC’s “The View”, former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said the United States was “in the midst of a concerted and well-funded effort to undermine American democracy “.

“I think we haven’t just come close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still there,” Clinton said Monday. “It gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this, because I think we are in a very dangerous and continuing high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously our former president does. is not just behind that, he prompted it, he encouraged it and he continues to do it. ”

Moderate Republicans urged people to vote Democrats

Neither Christine Todd Whitman nor Miles Taylor are, or have been, close to the GOP base for some time. She is the former governor of New Jersey and administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and he is the former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official who wrote under the pseudonym “Anonymous” for challenging her former boss.

But they have sounded the alarm bells about their party leadership and pledged in the Opinion section of the New York Times to supporting endangered moderate Democrats like Representative Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona. They are also interested in saving truth-telling Republicans like Cheney.

“It has become evident that political extremists maintain a grip on the national GOP, state parties and the process of presenting and defending House and Senate candidates in next year’s elections,” they wrote. , adding that they and others had considered forming a party to appeal to disgruntled Republicans.

“Rational Republicans are losing the GOP civil war. And the only short-term way to combat pro-Trump extremists is for all of us to team up on key races and overarching political goals with our political opponents of long standing: the Democratic Party, “they said. wrote.

Everything indicates that the party is moving in the opposite direction and pushing aside the moderates even as it contemplates gains in 2022.

Republicans still have an advantage in 2022

Despite all this, Republicans have the historic advantage and momentum as the 2022 midterm elections approach. As Trump consolidates his grip on the party, his expected success next year could create a loop. feedback among Republicans to double their support for him.

A Trump supporter believes civil war is approaching. Seriously.

The vast majority of Americans have no interest in a violent confrontation, so there was something shocking about the words of one supporter at Trump’s rally in Iowa who said very seriously that “the civil war is future”. This kind of active state of mind is exactly what was behind the insurgency. He’s clearly still there – and he was blooming at the Trump rally.

