Parades and protests across the United States mark Columbus Day, now also Indigenous Peoples Day





NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – The Columbus Day drew crowds on Monday with parades of American cities marking the explorer’s journey and Italian-American culture, as the focus grew more focused on the heritage and fate of indigenous peoples subjugated by European settlers.

At the White House, where US President Joe Biden declared October 11 as Indigenous Peoples Day, community activists have staged protests against climate change, fossil fuels and the coronavirus that disproportionately affects Native Americans.

In New York City, crowds gathered along Fifth Avenue to traditionally watch the nation’s largest Columbus Day parade, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Despite the cool, dry weather, turnout seemed lower than before. In 2019, the event, which features musical groups, politicians and walkers from Italian-American groups, drew around 1 million spectators, organizers said.

“I love it. I missed it last year,” Alphonse Vecchione, a resident of New York’s Queens neighborhood. “We love our Italian heritage.”

Columbus Day parades were also held in Chicago and Cleveland. But a growing number of cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and Portland, Oregon, have replaced Columbus Day with – or added – a holiday honoring Indigenous peoples. States from Alaska and Hawaii to Wisconsin and Vermont have done the same.

Beginning in 1492, Columbus led three voyages across the Atlantic to the Caribbean in the service of the throne of Spain. Many indigenous peoples encountered by Europeans were enslaved or died from diseases introduced by newcomers.

Alphonse Vecchione holds Italian flags during the Columbus Day Parade with others along Fifth Avenue in New York, United States on October 11, 2021. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

Read more

“We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation and terror against the indigenous communities and tribal nations of our country,” Biden wrote last week in a proclamation recognizing the Day. indigenous peoples.

He also issued a proclamation recognizing the day of Christopher Columbus.

A few dozen people, many wearing traditional Native American clothing, gathered at sunrise Monday on New York’s Randall Island and waded in the waters of the East River to mark the day.

“The only reason we’re celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day today is because it’s Columbus Day,” said Cliff Matias, one of the event’s organizers. “We celebrate the survival of indigenous peoples despite Christopher Columbus.”

The White House issued an executive order on Monday to help strengthen tribal colleges and universities and boost economic and educational opportunities for indigenous peoples.

“For more than a century, the United States has imposed educational policies designed to assimilate Indigenous peoples into the predominant American culture that devastated Native American students and their families,” the order said.

The order creates a government initiative chaired by three of Biden’s cabinet members to focus on improving the education system for Native Americans.

Reporting by Maria Caspani, Shannon Stapleton and Mike Segar in New York; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang

