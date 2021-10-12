Customs dispute puts US fish stick and fillet supply at risk





PORTLAND, Maine (AP) A customs dispute at the Canada-US border threatens the US supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish fingers and fast food sandwiches.

The Alaskan pollock has a complicated supply chain. After being caught in the largest commercial fishery in the United States, the fish are transported by boat to New Brunswick, Canada, near the border with Maine. Then they are loaded onto rail cars for a brief trip over 100 feet (30 meters) of track to Canada, before being put on trucks and crossing the border into the United States.

US Customs and Border Protection has alleged that shippers are in violation of the Jones Act, which requires goods shipped between US ports to be carried on US owned ships.

The agency has imposed more than $ 350 million in penalties on shippers, according to records. Two of the shipping companies filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop the application, which they described as brutal, unexpected and unfair.

The dispute left 26 million pounds of fish in cold storage in Canada until a federal court judge issued an injunction on Sunday to allow seafood to be shipped to the United States. the disagreement persists.

We were talking about feeding and employing Americans, right now, ”said Gavin Gibbons, spokesperson for the Virginia-based National Fisheries Institute.

Gibbons said it was unlikely that the fish in the cold storage would start moving on Monday as it was a public holiday in both countries.

U.S. Customs filed court documents in early October indicating that the agency agreed with the shippers to want the matter resolved quickly. However, the timetable he proposed to the court to settle the case would still take several weeks.

The agency declined to comment on the case due to the ongoing litigation, a government spokesperson said. The shipping companies behind the lawsuit, Kloosterboer International Forwarding and Alaska Reefer Management, which have offices in Seattle, also both declined to comment.

The dispute comes at a bad time for the seafood industry as the company is currently gearing up for the busy Lent season, said Michael Alexander, president of King and Prince, a Georgian seafood company. for the restaurant industry. Many Christians replace fish with red meat during Lent, and pollock is more in demand during this part of the year. Most of the fish offerings from fast food chains, including McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, are made from pollock.

If we cannot get the pollock soon, we will run out of time and other raw materials; causing inactivity of production lines and people, Alexander said.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, called on President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to help resolve the dispute. Baker said in a letter to the president in mid-September that his state, which is home to some of the country’s largest seafood processors, could face an economic penalty if the fish don’t start moving again.

It could cost jobs in an industry still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, he wrote.

Massachusetts processors will deplete their remaining stocks, stop production and be forced to lay off workers, according to Baker’s letter.

Trucks carrying the fish enter the United States at Calais, a small town in Maine about 220 miles northeast of Portland. The city depends on cross-border economic activity, and this suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, said Michael Ellis, the city manager.

We’re all hoping the border will reopen because it’s a big part of our economy, Ellis said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpri.com/business-news/customs-dispute-jeopardizes-us-fish-stick-filet-supply/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos