US natgas drops 4% to 2-week low due to mild weather and rising production





Natural gas is transferred to the SoCalGas system after being collected and purified at a Calgren collection facility in Pixley, California, United States on October 2, 2019. Photo taken on October 2, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Blake / File Photo

Oct. 11 (Reuters) – U.S. natural gas futures fell 4% to a two-week low on Monday due to the surge in production and the warmer-than-normal weather forecast will continue through the end of October.

This mild weather will keep heating demand low and allow utilities to continue pumping more gas into storage than usual before winter. U.S. utilities have already pumped more gas into storage than usual in the past four weeks.

Traders noted that US gas futures were down even though gas prices in Europe rose around 5% earlier in the day and US oil futures hit their highest. high level since October 2014, fearing that energy supplies will be insufficient this winter.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia hit record highs last week amid fears that Europe will not have enough gas in stock for the winter heating season and that fuel demand in Asia remains insatiable. These concerns have pushed US gas prices to their highest level since 2008 last week, as competition for gas from Europe and Asia would maintain strong demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. .

But the market increasingly believes the United States will have more than enough gas for the winter after four weeks of larger than usual storage and a lack of capacity to produce more LNG for export.

First-month gas futures fell 22.0 cents, or 4.0%, to $ 5.345 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest level since September 24 .

After U.S. gas futures closed at their highest since 2008 during record volatility last week, speculators reduced their net long positions on the New York City and intercontinental exchanges to their lowest in recent years. April 2021, with some traders cashing in their earnings, according to data from the Commodity Commission on Futures Trading (CFTC). Read more

Data provider Refinitiv said gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states had averaged 92.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. This compares to a monthly record of 95.4 billion cf / d in November 2019.

Refinitiv forecast that the average demand for gas in the United States, including exports, would increase from 84.9 billion cubic feet per day this week to 86.1 billion cubic feet per day next week as time passes. will become cooler and more homes and businesses will turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than what Refinitiv expected on Friday.

With gas prices close to $ 30 per mmBtu in Europe and $ 32 in Asia, compared to less than $ 6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will continue to buy all the LNG that the States -United could produce.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas going to U.S. LNG export plants has grown from an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day in September to 10.1 billion cubic feet per day so far. in October due to short-term disruptions at some Gulf Coast plants and ongoing scheduled maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove Point LNG. export plant in Maryland.

Traders noted that work on Cove Point is expected to take about three weeks, which means they are expected to return this week.

But regardless of the rise in world prices, the United States only has the capacity to transform about 10.5 billion cubic feet of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s (LNG.A) Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana is expected to start producing gas. LNG in test mode. .

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

