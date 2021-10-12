Erdogan wishes to meet with Biden to discuss US warplane request | Military





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to buy dozens of US warplanes, sources tell Bloomberg News.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to use an upcoming world summit to pressure US President Joe Biden to allow Ankara to buy dozens of US warplanes, in a bid to overcome Washington’s resistance to the major armaments agreements with his country following its purchase of Russian air defenses.

Turkey sent an official request to the United States on September 30 to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and nearly 80 kits from Lockheed Martin Corp. to modernize its existing F-16 fighters, said two Turkish officials familiar with the matter. The deal is potentially worth $ 6 billion, they said, but approval will be difficult to come by, given congressional opposition to the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile and Turkey’s intransigent stance.

Turkish officials said Erdogan plans to meet with Biden at the Group of 20 summit in Rome at the end of the month, although no meeting has been announced and it is unclear how successful Biden will be. willing to meet demand for weapons. Turkey’s goal is to secure NATO-compatible planes, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss strategic issues.

A State Department spokesperson, who asked not to be identified, said the department was not commenting on proposed defense sales. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the National Security Council referred the questions to the State Department.

The Turkish president has so far reported no progress towards resolving the conflict with the United States, which fears the S-400 may be used to gather intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the American fighter jet F -35, which Turkish companies had helped to build and build. Ankara had planned to buy before the break-up on Russian missiles.

Washington demanded that Ankara abandon the S-400 in exchange for the lifting of related US sanctions, but Turkey has shown no inclination. Sanctions have cut Turkey’s main defense procurement agency off US financial institutions, military equipment and technology. New export licenses to transfer US goods or technology to the agency have been banned.

Congress has said it is not going to sign major arms deals with Turkey until we get a resolution on the S-400s, said Aaron Stein, director of the Middle East program at the United Nations. Foreign Policy Research Institute in Washington, in a recent podcast. . This letter or request that the Turks have formulated faces a very delicate task to pass in obtaining approval for the export of F-16s to Turkey.

@ aaronstein1 joins our podcast to discuss #Turkey’s latest request to the United States for the purchase of 40 F-16 jets and nearly 80 retrofit kits for its existing fighter jets, and why could be the end point of S-400 to F-35 from Ankara. to the CAATSA saga: https://t.co/cjuzajs4I0 pic.twitter.com/F1c8GVCD7I

The Greek Current (@GreekCurrent) October 8, 2021

Ankara had argued with Washington for years over access to its Patriot missile system, with Washington waiving Turkish requests for technology transfer.

According to Arda Mevlutoglu, an Ankara-based Turkish aviation expert, Turkey, which has already retired from its F-4 jets, is considering upgrading its F-16 fleet as an interim solution to its fighter capability. because it aspires to develop its own jets. .

If Turkey can get US approval for the sale of the new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and upgrade kits, that would be a huge relief for the Air Force, Mevlutoglu said on Monday. These planes would likely fill their capacity until the 2030s, giving Turkey two critical decades to try and develop its own fighters.

With the help of Justin Sink.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/10/11/bberdogan-seeks-biden-meeting-to-discuss-us-warplane-deal-source The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos