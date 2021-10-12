Asian destinations are finally opening up to American travelers





American visitors can visit Thailand as long as they stay in their own “sandbox”.

When it comes to reopening to international tourism, the Asia-Pacific region has been among the slowest and most cautious in the world, with many countries still imposing quarantines and strict vaccination and testing restrictions on travelers from foreign hobbies.

In general, there are very few Asian destinations that an American Pleasure Traveler can visit at this time. A few destinations, including the Maldives and Sri Lanka, have been an exception in welcoming tourists since early 2021.

Yet slowly but surely the doors to tourism are starting to open, even with hesitation and with many restrictions still in place. Here’s a tentative timeline for countries that recently announced the rollout of a conditional welcome mat for U.S. travelers.

Thailand – Gradual reopening underway

As of October 1, fully vaccinated Americans can visit Phuket and other selected areas of Thailand without having to quarantine, thanks to a sandbox model that requires staying in a designated area for seven days after ‘arrival and pass periodic Covid tests. On November 1, the program will expand to seven other regions, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Hua Hin. Travelers must apply for a visa and entry certificate at least 15 days before leaving for Thailand, present a negative Covid test result taken within three days of arrival, and have travel health insurance with minimum coverage of $ 100,000 which includes Covid.

India – October 15

Last week, India’s Interior Ministry announced that it would soon start re-issuing tourist visas after 18 months. From October 15, visitors from the United States can arrive in India by chartered flight and, from November 15, by commercial flight. But questions remain. It is not clear, for example, whether quarantine requirements will remain in place or whether restrictions will vary depending on which airport you are flying to.

Singapore – October 19

After a successful month-long trial with Brunei and Germany, Singapore announced plans to expand its vaccinated traffic routes, or VTLs, to eight other countries, including the United States. From October 19, Americans will be able to enter without having to go into quarantine if they present proof of vaccination and prove that they are free from Covid thanks to two PCR tests, carried out 48 hours before departure and again at arrival in Singapore. Other countries with access via VTL this month are Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Vietnam – Gradual reopening begins in November

Stealing from Thailand’s sandbox playbook, Vietnam is working on a phased reopening that will begin with a pilot program for one destination. Starting next month, fully vaccinated U.S. travelers using the Vietnam Safe Travel app will be able to visit Phu Quoc, an island known for its idyllic white sand beaches, without quarantine. But it won’t be easy. From November to January, only 2,000 to 3,000 visitors per month will be allowed in; they will arrive by jet charter and will be limited to government designated accommodations and attractions. In February, the program will begin to scale up to allow more travelers via commercial flights and to relax the parameters of what travelers can experience on the island.

Fiji – December 1

Last month, Fiji announced a phased reopening plan for non-quarantine travel for visitors from seven Green List countries, including the United States and Canada. The program will be launched once 80% of Fijian adults are vaccinated, which is scheduled for December 1, 2021. Travelers will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours. their departure for Fiji. Upon arrival, tourists should remain in designated travel security zones.

Bali – Not yet for Americans

Indonesia’s most popular tourist magnet is among the latest destinations to announce its reopening to international travelers, but again, with a very conditional welcome mat. From this Thursday, October 14, travelers from a few selected countries, New Zealand, Japan, China, South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates can visit Bali as long as they follow very strict protocols, in particular the respect of a quarantine of eight days at their home. at your expense and showing both proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test result. No timeline has been announced for when U.S. travelers will be allowed to visit.

