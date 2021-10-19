Revolut increases fair usage caps on free accounts in US – TechCrunch





The Fintech startup Revolut wants to promote use in the United States with better free accounts. As in other markets, Revolut offers free and paid accounts in the United States. When you pay subscription fees, you get higher fair usage caps and more features, such as insurance coverage and different card models.

With today’s change, Revolut makes the free plan more attractive. When you open a Revolut account, you get your own account details and a free Revolut card. You can then send and receive money, spend with your card, and access a wide range of financial products.

The company is increasing the limit on free ATM withdrawals. Before today, you could withdraw up to $ 300 per month at no cost from Revoluts. After that, Revolut charged a 2% fee. Free Revolut users can now withdraw up to $ 1,200 per month at no cost.

Revolut also becomes more attractive if you want to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The company has partnered with Paxos for cryptocurrency trading in the United States. Before today, users would pay 2.5% conversion fees after trading $ 200.

Now users can trade up to $ 200,000 per month without paying commission. But there is a certain spread, you don’t get the same exchange rate when you buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

One of the key features of Revoluts is the ability to exchange currencies in the app. You can create different sub-accounts and hold money in multiple currencies. Revolut promises low exchange fees with a 0.5% mark-up fee once you exceed the $ 1,000 fair use limit for free Revolut accounts.

In addition, Revolut charges a fixed fee for sending money to a foreign bank account. These fees encourage your friends and family to use Revolut as well, as you don’t pay them for Revolut to Revolut transfers.

But sometimes you have to send money to a foreign bank account. Premium users did not have to pay this flat rate for their first international transfer each month. From now on, Revolut is waiving the flat rate for international transfers up to 10 international transfers per month.

Finally, free Revolut users in the United States can create up to five Junior accounts. These accounts for children aged 7-17 have integration with the main Revolut app on the parent’s side. It makes it easier to manage benefits and gives your children some flexibility.

With today’s move, Revolut is tailoring its product according to market conditions. The company competes with other FinTech companies in the United States, such as Chime or Robinhood. That’s why it’s important to attract all kinds of users, including users who don’t want to pay subscription fees to use basic banking features.

