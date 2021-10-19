‘Meat-eating STIs’ on the rise in the UK – symptoms and treatment





According to one expert, a sexually transmitted disease called ‘flash-eating STI’ is on the rise in the UK.

Donovanosis is a rare sexually transmitted disease that is less common in the UK, and is more common in India, New Guinea, the Caribbean, central Australia and South Africa.

The infection earned it the nickname “meat eater” when it was first discovered in England.

Of course, the infection doesn’t actually rot the flesh, but it can cause painful ulcers around the genitals, leaving permanent scars.

Although cases are extremely rare in the UK, data from Public Health England shows an increase from 19 of 216 cases to 30 in 2019.

Dr Shree Datta of London’s MyHealthCare Clinic spoke to Sun to share the warning with the British.

“These figures suggest that donations, previously thought to be limited to regions including India, Brazil and New Guinea, are becoming increasingly common on these coasts,” she said.

“In addition to the horrific symptoms, it is important for people to recognize that this is a known risk factor for HIV transmission.

“The initial sign is a lump around the genitals or anus that grows in size and turns red.”

“It can develop into ulcers that can become infected without treatment and can cause pain and an unpleasant odor. It can affect men more,” she added.

Symptoms of Donovanosis

Early treatment with antibiotics is essential when treating donovanosis, and it can take months to get rid of it.

Dr. Datta said using birth control significantly lowers the risk of getting the disease.

Symptoms of the virus include: Widespread ulcers in the genital area and around the anus Bulging red lumps that increase in size Painful red lumps that bleed and grow back Damaged skin Genital tissue loss of color.

