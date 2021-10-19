Stormzy Announces Changes to UK Tour Schedule for 2022 – How to Buy Tickets





Stormzy has rescheduled the long-awaited UK tour for 2022.

The rapper was originally scheduled to take the ‘Heavy is Head’ tour to UK and Irish venues earlier this year.

However, it was postponed due to the aftermath of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Now rescheduled for March and April 2022.

Tickets purchased on the April 2021 date are valid on the new date next year, but there are last remaining tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Stormzy took the music mainstream with their second album, ‘Heavy is Head’, which was particularly critically acclaimed.

He also became the first British rapper to headline the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Stormzy UK Tour Full Date List

March 13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

March 15 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

March 16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

March 19 – Manchester AO Arena

March 20 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

March 21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

March 23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

March 24 – Bournemouth International Center, Bournemouth

March 27 – London O2 Arena

March 28 – O2 Arena, London

March 29 – O2 Arena, London

1st – 3rd April Arena, Dublin

2nd – 3rd April Arena, Dublin

4 April – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

How do I get tickets for the ‘Heavy is the Head’ Stormzy Tour?

Remaining tickets for Stormzy’s UK tour can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

