US Representative Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska Expects to be Charged





U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska Expects to be Charged with Lying to FBI as Federal Agents Investigate Campaign Contributions Passed to Him by Nigerian Billionaire

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

19 October 2021, 16:38

OMAHA, Neb. – U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska Expects to be Charged with Lying to FBI as Federal Agents Investigate Campaign Contributions Driven to Him by Nigerian Billionaire, Nine-Term Republican Said by proclaiming his innocence and promising to fight the charges.

In a YouTube video posted Monday evening, Fortenberry said he was shocked and stunned by the allegations and called on his supporters to rally with him. Knowingly making false statements to a federal official is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

We will fight these accusations, he said in the video, filmed inside a 1963 van with his wife, Celeste, and their dog, against a backdrop of corn. I didn’t lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help. “

The awaited indictment stems from an FBI investigation into $ 180,000 in illegal contributions to Gilbert Chagoury’s campaign. Contributions were channeled through a group of Californians from 2012 to 2016 and went to four US politicians, including $ 30,200 to Fortenberry in 2016 and $ 10,000 to the former representative. Lee Terry, who represented the Omaha region in 2014.

The FBI office in Omaha referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment.

Fortenberry’s campaign said it was unaware that the donations the campaign received during a fundraiser in Los Angeles came from Chagoury.

Fortenberry, of Lincoln, said FBI agents from California visited his home about 2.5 years ago after he came out to deal with a major storm that had just hit Nebraska. He said they asked him about the contributions at that time and in a follow-up interview.

I told them what I knew and what I understood, he said.

Fortenberry represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, a heavily Republican area that includes Lincoln, the surrounding farmland, and the small towns of eastern Nebraska. Fortenberry was first elected to the seat in 2004. It won its last election in 2020 with 60% of the vote and has generally beaten the Democratic challengers with skewed margins.

His statement that he expected to be indicted was first reported by the Omaha World-Herald.

His wife, Celeste, said in a statement emailed to supporters that the anticipated indictment had all the hallmarks of a political attack, a false accusation fabricated to get him out.

The FBI investigation began under the administration of President Donald Trump, another Republican. Celeste Fortenberry said her husband spoke with the agents voluntarily, without a lawyer, as he felt the agents needed her help to get to the bottom of the matter.

She said he later called her friend, lawyer and former congressman Trey Gowdy for legal representation. She said her husband had another interview with agents in Washington and was repeatedly assured that he was not the target of the investigation.

She said they had only heard radio silence from prosecutors until the Biden administration replaced the Trump administration in the US attorney’s office, and prosecutors informed them they were on the point. to file a complaint.

She said the U.S. lawyer involved is up for a big promotion, and don’t forget the fast-approaching midterm elections for House control.

Associated Press writer Josh Funk contributed to this report.

