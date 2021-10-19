UK Net Zero Strategy: What the Auto Industry Thinks





The government’s new net-zero strategy, which sets out a way for the UK to reach zero-emissions, includes a new mandate requiring automakers to sell a growing number of zero-emission vehicles each year, as well as the UK charging network and the auto industry.

This is how the UK automotive industry and key experts reacted to the report.

Full Story: Mandatory Zero Emission Vehicles Part of UK Net Zero Strategy

Mike Hawes, Chairman of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: “The automotive industry is putting zero-emission vehicles on UK roads at a rate that exceeds all predictions.” Helps maintain or increase conversion speed.

“Consumers need choice and encouragement, no matter where they live or drive,” he said. Additional targeted funding for electric vehicles is welcome and will help ensure the economics of certain models.

“However, a similar regulatory approach is needed to ensure the reliable and accessible nationwide network of charging points this transition requires.

“Announcing additional funds to recharge street dwellers should stimulate much-needed private sector investment, but only if the infrastructure sector has commensurate and binding requirements, consumers can have confidence in the future. Regulatory commitments and financial commitments It is key to a successful transition to zero-emission road transport.”

Paul Willcox, president of Vauxhall, “welcomes zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) obligations” as “the 360-degree approach will bring clarity to the UK automotive industry and the rest of the electric vehicle ecosystem” said

“Vauxhall believes that ZEV obligations can work in the UK if there are complementary targets for other key parts of the electric vehicle ecosystem that are key to leading the UK towards a more sustainable transport infrastructure,” he added.

Vauxhall has already promised to switch to electric-only in the UK by 2028, and the Ellesmere Port plant will switch to electric van production in the future.

AA President Edmund King said the auto association “supports the move towards net zero. EV incentives can help us along the way. New charging point funding for 8 million homes without dedicated off-street parking is welcomed,” said AA President Edmund King. It provides power to the electric screwdriver.”

