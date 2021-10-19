Trademark registration activity in the United States is declining: is this a sign of an economy in decline?





In an exclusive guest post, Clarivate IP Group Head of Content Strategy Robert Reading reveals a current trend that could see US brand demands decline for the first time in over a decade and the reasons for the downfall unexpected could be a concern for the wider economic situation.

Guest analysis

Aside from the shock of the global financial crisis in 2008/09, the USPTO has experienced strong annual growth in trademark registration activity for 20 years. For the decade from 2009 to 2019, annual growth has been stable, averaging 6.3% per year, a compound annual growth rate that most large companies would be proud of.

USPTO trademark registration activity: annual growth 2000 to 2021

And then came 2020. When the covid-19 pandemic emerged earlier this year, economies around the world were stranded. In the United States, many non-essential businesses have been closed and workers have been put on leave. Entire sectors of the industry have been placed in hibernation, with travel and hospitality stopping almost overnight (and still not recovering). The stock markets have collapsed: the MCSI index, which measures the performance of companies in 23 major countries, fell 34% between February and April 2020. The US economy has entered a period of recession. The three largest automakers (General Motors, Ford, Chrysler) halted production, while new home construction in the United States fell 30% in April. Official unemployment rose to 14.7% in May 2020.

However, in the face of the economic crisis, the activity of registering trademarks has increased considerably. As shown in the graph below, 2020 has been a banner year for trademark applications to the USPTO. The annual growth was 35% compared to 2019, with more than 636,000 trademark applications filed in the United States in total (the previous record set in 2019, with 470,000 applications).

USPTO: trademark registration activity 2020 to 2021

However, 2020 has been a year in two halves at the USPTO. In line with general economic conditions, the first four months of the year were characterized by relatively low deposit activity. From May, the recovery accelerated, exploding in September and then in December to levels never seen before (or since) as shown in the graph below.

Trademark filing activity in the United States by month: 2021 vs 2020

To that end, 2021 began with a change in fees at the USPTO, in part in an attempt to combat rising filing levels. The fees for filing an online application have increased from $ 225 to $ 250 per class, and although the filing volume stabilized in the third quarter of 2021, the major impact of the increased fees announced in the advance has been to push applicants to file in December 2020 before it goes into effect. .

The first half of 2021 saw the volume of deposits continue at a much higher level than that of the first half of 2020 (see graph above), although it is important to keep in mind that the first half of 2020 was far away. to be normal due to the significant impact of the emergence of a pandemic. However, since May 2021 there are signs that deposit activity tends to decline. September 2021 was the fifth month in a row that the volume of trademark filings in the United States fell.

Predictions are difficult to make in the brand space, primarily because future business activity like stock prices and other economic behavior is determined by information that becomes available after the current time. However, if the monthly average for 2021 (55,634 applications) holds over the last three months of the year, then overall 2021 will receive around 668,000 applications and finish 4.9% more than last year (636,000 applications). Additionally, if the Q3 2021 average (50,884 applications per month) holds for the remainder of the year, 2021 will see around 653,000 applications and end up being around 2.7% higher than last year.

But, if the current decline (since May 2021) continues for the remainder of 2021, the final figure for the year will be around 632,000 requests, down 0.7% from 2020. product, this will be the first time in more than a decade that the USPTO has experienced negative growth.

Trademark registration activity in the United States: 2021 vs 2020 forecast

Looking at the monthly deposit volume since the start of 2019 (see graph below), a number of interesting trends emerge. The peak in July 2019 corresponds to a change to the USPTO effective August 2, 2019, in which non-U.S. Applicants who were able to file directly with the USPTO were required to file through a qualified U.S. attorney after that date. The peak that followed in September 2020 is more difficult to explain. otherwise, it may be linked to fears that local subsidies in China will be reduced. Finally, the record peak of December 2020 seems to be due to the increase in application fees that came into effect on January 2, 2021.

Trademark applications in the United States 2019-2021 YTD

These trends are easier to understand when the nationality activity of the applicant is taken into account. The aforementioned peaks in trademark filings in July 2019, September 2020 and December 2020 were all primarily due to activity from China. The new agent requirement did not have a significant impact on foreign applicants except those in China; rumors of a fee increase in October 2020 had no impact on US or non-Chinese applicants, nor did the fee increase in January 2021.

Trademark applications in the United States, by nationality of applicant 2019-2021 YTD

The only exception is the downward trend in place since May 2021. Applications from Chinese depositors have been declining for five consecutive months, but so are deposits from US depositors (the volume of other foreign depositors, excluding China, is relatively stable).

The reasons for this downward trend are unclear. If this was related to a reduction in local Chinese subsidies, American applicants should not be affected. This could be a reflection of the decrease in opportunities to pivot or innovate. Much of the growth in 2020 and the first half of 2021 has been driven by the shift from brick and mortar retail to online platforms. A second driver was a huge new market for products that were not previously needed in the American consumer space; disposable masks and personal hand sanitizers have been sold in the billions and new brands have proliferated.

The last possible explanation that I can identify is of more concern. The volume of trademark registrations is a leading indicator of business activity if trademark registration activity in the United States and China is declining, then this could be a harbinger that the two largest economies in the world are sailing in the face of headwinds. Even though the US economy faces more challenges than the Chinese economy, it is clear that China relies heavily on US consumers for its growth, with more than 27% of all US trademark applications since the early 2020 were filed by Chinese interests.

Of course, time will tell, and the current trend may reverse in the coming months. However, after weathering the covid-19 storm due to unprecedented levels of government financial support, recent brand data could reveal that there is some truth to the old adage: When America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold.

