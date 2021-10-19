Climate change: China ‘does not need UK action to encourage’ | climate news





China’s climate envoy told Sky News that China “does not need to do what the UK is doing” so that China can be more ambitious about climate change.

China, the world’s largest polluter, has pledged to peak its carbon emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060.

Sky News asked China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua if Britain’s new broad-based net-zero strategy could spur the Chinese government to promise earlier target dates for both.

Image: China Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua

“We don’t need the action the UK has taken to encourage us,” he said at a press conference in Beijing.

“Besides that, China has set up a very clear roadmap, with clear term policy measures and real tangible measures to support its dual goals.

“All of these actions are well-designed and tangible to achieve our goals before 2030.”

Ecology and Environment Minister Zhao Yingmin appears to have been secretly talking about the feasibility of the UK’s ambitious ambition to cut carbon emissions by 68% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

He told Sky News: “China always respects those words with real actions so that we can achieve better results than we have already promised.”

“I hope that all developed countries can do the same by respecting words into action,” he added.

Photo: Zhao Yingmin, Minister of Ecology and Environment of China

Their remarks will disappoint the UK government, which has not only aimed at meeting its ambitious carbon targets, but has also announced a staggering policy to demonstrate its leadership ahead of the important UN climate summit, COP26, which will be held in Glasgow and start at the end of the year. moon.

Announcing the government’s strategy in the House of Representatives, Energy Minister Greg Hands explicitly said he hopes other countries can make it more ambitious.

But Minister Zhao Yingmin seems to have dismissed the idea that China is ready to do more than it is already doing for now.

“China will do its best to achieve its dual goals by 2030 and before 2060,” he said.

“This is a difficult task for China, as going from carbon picking to carbon neutral requires the largest reduction in the shortest time compared to other countries and the largest reduction in carbon intensity.

“Given the current stage of development and China’s capabilities, this is the best we can do.”

Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Spreaker

It is reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend COP26 in person.

The stage is now set for a difficult climate summit if China does not want to continue to make any further concessions on carbon reductions or a domestic phase out of coal use.

The US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, said that achieving global carbon goals depends on what happens.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

COP26: What could go wrong?

Watch the Daily Climate Show on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter from 6:30pm Monday through Friday.

The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/climate-change-china-does-not-need-uk-actions-to-encourage-it-to-be-more-ambitious-in-tackling-crisis-12438340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos