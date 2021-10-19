Valneva Vaccine: Why Britain Dropped Jab With More Immune Response Than AstraZeneca





Shares of French biotech company Valneva surged yesterday after testing demonstrated that the Covid-19 vaccine was superior to the AstraZeneca zab. The results were announced less than a month after the UK government terminated its contract to purchase 100 million doses from a French company.

Valneva vaccine is set to play an important role in the ongoing vaccine launch in the UK. Last August, Downing Street announced a multimillion-pound investment in the Valnevas manufacturing plant in Livingston, Scotland, touted by Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng as a vaccine-producing powerhouse. .

In February, the government increased its order of 60 million zaps, securing an additional 40 million doses of promising vaccine candidates in 2021 and 2022. But the deal collapsed last month when Downing Street was notified that it was wasteful for the UK to end the deal. .

The government alleges that Valneva breached the deal because UK regulators did not timely approve the jab so Valneva could form part of a vaccine rollout in the fall and winter. The biotech company vehemently denies the claims and continues to develop a vaccine, the BBC said.

This week, in a phase 3 clinical trial in 4,012 adults, ValnevasVLA2001 produced more neutralizing antibodies in recipients than the AstraZenecas vaccine. According to the Financial Times, participants experienced significantly fewer side effects and had a stronger immune response than those who received AZjab.

The trial’s lead researcher, Professor Adam Finn, described the immune response as impressive and extremely encouraging. The vaccine was developed with a more traditional approach to the others currently used in Europe and North America, making it the only whole-viral, inactivated, adjuvant vaccine being tested in Europe, he explained. The results suggest that the jab is on track to play an important role in overcoming the pandemic, Finn said.

The FT notes that the COVID-19 vaccine race has proven to be a politically explosive worldwide. The European Union resolved a bitter dispute with AstraZeneca over supply delays only last month, and the French government was initially criticized when Britain signed its first supply deal with Balneva last year, the newspaper said.

The UK has so far approved four vaccines: Pfizer-Bioentek, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen. However, evidence of association with rare blood clots has suggested an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 40 years of age.

Valneva’s share price fell 42% when the UK stopped trading in September, but rose 32% pre-market with the announcement of test results yesterday. The BBC said the company would still work to gain approval from UK medical regulators, but said the company could consider other countries for future deals in the future. The government described the Valneva contract as an ongoing commercial problem.

If approved, the Guardian said the Zap could prove beneficial to countries in developing countries because it is based on traditional vaccine technology. This could help avoid lower immunization rates and the cost of investing in new technologies to develop new mRNA vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer jabs.

The Guardian added that the Balneva vaccine can be stored in regular refrigerators, which could be useful in countries where cryogenic storage is difficult.

