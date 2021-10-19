Tensions between US and Venezuela escalate after Maduro Ally’s extradition





WASHINGTON Just a few months ago, the stormy relationship between the United States and Venezuela appeared to be improving.

President Biden had eased a campaign of pressure launched by the Trump administration, abandoning threats to oust President Nicols Maduro with military power. New negotiations between Maduro and his political opponents have raised hopes for a breakthrough. EU officials were considering canceling some financial sanctions against Venezuela if local elections scheduled across the country in November were free and fair.

Then on Saturday Alex Saab, a close advisor to Mr. Maduro, was extradited to the United States for money laundering and links to Hezbollah, and the window of opportunity for a political resolution closed, at least. for the moment.

Mr. Maduro immediately called off negotiations and detained six U.S. oil executives, derailing any glimmer of rapprochement as Venezuela’s economy crumbles and its people suffer rampant violence, poverty and disease.

The American Empire, in violation of all international laws, has taken away a Venezuelan diplomat, Maduro told state-funded satellite television channel Telesur on Sunday.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said federal prosecutors independently decided to extradite Saab despite delicate diplomacy. Mr Price also criticized Mr Maduros’ decision to withdraw from political talks as proof that his government is advancing its own interests before its people.

Think about it: they place the case of an individual above the well-being, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have clearly expressed their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, prosperity and, at the most basic level, alleviation of the humanitarian suffering that the regime has inflicted on the Venezuelan people, Price said on Monday.

Protecting democracy and fighting corruption are two cornerstones of Mr. Bidens’ foreign agenda, and State Department officials have said he is particularly concerned about threats to both in Latin America. as authoritarian rulers encroach on the backyard countries of the United States. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is visiting Ecuador and Colombia this week, both of which have fought against government oppression or have used brutal tactics against their citizens.

Officials said Blinken should not focus on Maduro, or other strongmen in Cuba and Nicaragua, during a speech Wednesday to promote human rights and civil liberties in the region.

But his travel schedule, in the wake of Mr Saabs’ appearance in court on Monday in Miami, will send an unequivocal message about the limits of the United States’ patience with Mr Maduros’ government.

Mr. Maduro, however, has shown resilience.

He has resisted US sanctions on his personal property and that of at least 160 of his allies since January 2019, according to the Congressional Research Service. Over 1,000 people in his government have been denied access to the United States. And the Trump administration has imposed an economic embargo on Venezuela, depriving it of what John R. Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, estimated at $ 11 billion in export revenue from oil in a single year.

With help from China, Russia and Cuba, Maduros’ grip on power looks stronger than ever, and his government on Monday announced it would sign a 20-year economic pact with the Iran.

At the same time, some Latin American and Caribbean states withdrew from a diplomatic coalition known as the Lima Group, which opposed Mr. Maduros’ declaration of victory in presidential elections. widely contested in 2018.

Argentina resigned from the Lima Group in March, followed by Saint Lucia in August, while Peru and Mexico either criticized the alliance or refused to participate. Senior Mexican officials even extended a warm welcome to Maduro last month when he attended a conference of regional states in Mexico City.

Political negotiations, also held in Mexico City, were seen as a possible path to a resolution. Diplomats from two Latin American countries said Maduro had agreed to participate in the hopes that the talks would lead to the lifting of some US or EU sanctions and ease Venezuela’s financial crisis.

In return, foreign diplomats demanded that Mr. Maduro ensure that the local elections scheduled for November 21 are freer from government interference than in the past and pledge to hold an even more open and inclusive presidential election. in the years to come.

European Union officials dispatched to Venezuela to monitor the November 21 vote will judge its validity as much as possible, said Josep Borrell Fontelles, EU foreign policy chief.

Mr Borrell, speaking to a small group of reporters in Washington last week, also said the election would not be tied to sanctions relief, but Mr Maduros’ government had given assurances that European observers would have access to the polls and would be allowed to report their findings without being censored.

US officials viewed the vote with much more skepticism.

Assistant Secretary of State Brian A. Nichols, who oversees U.S. policy for the Western Hemisphere, said several issues, including the disqualification and detention of some candidates and limitations on the media, were among the challenges of the opposition to compete on an equal footing.

So those factors need to be taken into account and not just what happens on election day, Nichols said on Monday.

The United States still considers Juan Guaid, the former head of the Venezuelan National Assembly who attended President Donald J. Trump’s last State of the Union address in 2020, as the interim leader of Venezuela. . At the start of this year, the European Union said no.

A group of opposition parties he leads, called the Unitary Platform, decided in August to end a three-year election boycott organized by Mr. Maduro and participate in the November vote. At the time, the group said the decision was difficult but motivated by the urgency to find permanent solutions.

The group hoped that a relatively high turnout from opposition candidates would show Mr Maduros’ weakness and mobilize citizens, even if those candidates did not win many governor races.

Yet in an interview on Thursday, Mr Guaid said he had so little faith in the legitimacy of the November vote that he would not go to the polls, noting that some political parties continue to be illegal, many voters have had their registrations disabled. , and many opponents of Mr. Maduros have been imprisoned and tortured by his government.

For us, calling them to elections in advance would be a mistake, Guaid said.

Yet he and his allies continue to give at least some support to the election, which he called the November event, and have said it remains an opportunity to mobilize our people and prepare for the possibility of an election in which Maduro would leave.

In Venezuela, the big question is who will win the majority of votes in November: Mr. Maduro or the fractured opposition.

If the opposition makes a major demonstration, Maduro may not return to the negotiating table in Mexico, said Igor Cuotto, a Venezuelan expert in political conflict resolution.

But if Mr Maduro wins big, he could try to resume talks and push for an end to sanctions, this time claiming to have an even stronger hand, Mr Cuotto added.

Even so, Mr Borrell signaled that he did not expect the November 21 vote to run without irregularities.

Certainly, the political system in Venezuela is as it is, he said. The elections will not be like in Switzerland.

