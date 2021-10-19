UK records highest level of coronavirus deaths and cases in months





Seed

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose to its highest daily level since early March, with cases reaching a nearly three-month high.

The latest figures come after Downing Street is keeping a very close eye on the rising incidence, and a prominent scientific adviser warned that it is important that the Covid-19 booster program be accelerated.

The UK government said on Tuesday that 223 more people have died in the 28 days after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total to 138,852.

Although the number is often higher on Tuesday due to delayed reporting of deaths and cases over the weekend, this is the highest number of daily reported deaths since March 9.

read more

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases on the 7th was 44,145, the highest in almost three months.

The UK now has one of the highest weekly rates of new reported cases in the world.

Although hospitalizations and deaths in the UK are rising slowly, vaccines are still working well overall to prevent serious illness.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

Number 10 added that the government is not satisfied with the increase in coronavirus cases and that hospital admissions and death rates are much lower than they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said there were no plans to use the contingency measures outlined in the fall/winter strategy, stressing that the most important message for the public to understand is the importance of booster programs and who they are eligible for. Kids coming forward for the jab.

Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College London and a key member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said teenagers need to accelerate boosters and vaccinations. Prevents infection and spread.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the government could strengthen its vaccine program and children aged 12 to 15 could use the national reservation service to get the Covid-19 jab to make the most of next week’s semi-annual period.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

Professor Ferguson, who became important data for the UK’s lockdown in March 2020, said the UK had more cases of COVID-19 than any other country for a number of reasons.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that this was due to the low functional immunity of the UK population compared to most other Western European countries.

He said after a successful initial vaccine launch, immunity has been weakened, and reliance has grown on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which protects very well against the very serious consequences of COVID-19, but particularly against infection and transmission, but slightly less than Pfizer in the face of delta strains.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

He added that the UK no longer ranks among the top European countries in terms of overall immunization coverage, especially in immunization teens.

Over 67% of the UK population received two doses according to government figures, compared to 75% in Denmark, 79% in Spain and 86% in Portugal.

The UK’s weekly reporting rate of new COVID-19 cases has risen from 367 per 100,000 in early October to 463 per 100,000 now.

In contrast, in neighboring countries such as Spain (24 per 100,000), France (48) and Germany (80), the percentage has dropped to very low levels.

Professor Ferguson added that the COVID-19 booster jab is the absolute answer to weakening the immune system and it is important to accelerate the booster program.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

He said there was no reason to panic about the current situation, but reiterated his belief that booster immunizations and administration of jab for young teenagers should be accelerated.

Scientists say people need to know that there are now higher levels of community transmission than we almost experienced during the pandemic, with suggestions that people have returned to normal.

Professor Ferguson said that maintaining a cautious attitude in everyday interactions, where wearing a mask certainly helps, helps to remind people who are still not completely out of the woods.

In the winter, Government Plan B may come into force and some measures may be withdrawn, but he thinks it will hardly come close to the national lockdown experienced in January.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

Sir David King, the government’s chief scientific adviser from 2000 to 2007, said the launch of the COVID-19 booster was very slow.

According to the government coronavirus dashboard, 2.3 million people aged 80 and over in the UK had received both vaccines as of 17 April, so they could get a booster dose as of 17 October. Patients in this age group received booster doses as of that date.

Additionally, 31% of eligible 75-79 year-olds and 15% 70-74 year-old have received a boost so far.

There are currently 8.5 million people in the UK who can get a booster dose if they want, according to John Roberts of the Covid-19 Actuary Response Group, which has been tracking vaccine releases.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

He said there were 4.8 million people who had received their second dose at least six months ago but have not yet received a booster dose.

NHS England says 7.9 million people in the UK are eligible to receive boosters, of which 5.5 million have been invited.

About 1.9 million qualified people over the past few days will be invited this week, he added.

This leaves about 500,000 people, including nursing home residents who were not invited through the national reservation system.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: Nearly 4 million people have already received boosters in just four weeks of launch, more than double the rate of initial launch in December.

The NHS can invite people to get boosters six months after the second jab, but millions of people are invited because there are enough days and available capacity to qualify. The message remains that NHS messages should be scheduled as soon as they are invited.

