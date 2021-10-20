US House committee backs contempt charge against Trump’s aide Bannon





WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – A U.S. Congressional commission investigating the deadly Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of the contempt of Congress charges against longtime collaborator Steve Bannon of former President Donald Trump.

The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives select committee approved a report recommending criminal indictment by a unanimous 9-0 vote, calling it “shocking” that Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas asking documents and testimony.

Approval of the report paved the way for the entire House to vote on whether to recommend contempt charges. A source close to the calendar said the vote was scheduled for Thursday.

If the House approves the referral, the Justice Department will decide whether or not to prosecute a criminal case.

“It is a shame that Mr Bannon put us in this position. But we will not take ‘no’ for an answer,” said Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the panel, in his opening speech.

Before stepping down in January, Trump pardoned Bannon on charges of defrauding supporters of the Republican president. Trump urged former aides named to appear by the panel to dismiss his requests, claiming the right to withhold information because of executive privilege, a legal principle that protects many White House communications.

At Tuesday’s business meeting, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the select committee, rejected the argument.

“Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s arguments of privilege seem to reveal one thing, however: they suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6. And we’ll get to the bottom of this.” , she said. .

More than 670 people have been accused of participating in the riot, the worst attack on the US government since the War of 1812. The select committee issued 19 subpoenas.

Noting that the committee is investigating a violent attack that took place as lawmakers gathered to certify the results of the 2020 election, Thompson said: “It is shocking to me that anyone who does not do everything in their power. power to assist our investigation. “

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Additional reports by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-aide-steve-bannon-faces-us-house-committee-contempt-vote-2021-10-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos