140 UK universities have agreed on the first sectoral climate change target, but the target has been criticized for being inadequate, ambitious and omitting key issues.

The institution’s representative, Universities UK, says its members will reduce their carbon emissions by more than 78% from 1990 levels by 2035. They promised net zero by 2050. Both goals are consistent with the goals the UK government has set for the economy as a whole.

This is garbage, says Will Richardson of Green Element, a consulting firm that has been auditing college emissions for decades. My overall opinion on this is that there are a handful of people asking for money without actually looking at what has changed in the field.

Tomorrow’s Confronting the Climate Emergency will include examples of universities working to take stronger action, such as the University of Glasgows and Keele University’s plans to achieve net zero by 2030. became. How about celebrating this and highlighting the sector? Not the lowest, but by their standards? Richardson says

Sector-wide targets only cover direct and indirect emissions (known in emission accounting terminology as Scope 1 and Scope 2) from universities. However, this commitment does not cover Scope 3 emissions, primarily for universities, related to travel, particularly international flights by staff and students. Scope 3 targets will instead be set “as soon as possible”, says Universities UK.

Kevin Anderson, an energy and climate change researcher at the University of Manchester, UK, said: [The plan] It offers more than the typical rhetorical mission statement of a larger oil company than the very institutions where state-of-the-art climate research is conducted. Regarding the Scope 3 exhaust, he adds: Where are the international student virtual education strategies to reduce international travel? Where is the policy to promote longer but fewer field trips?

Judith Pets, vice-chancellor and environmental risk management researcher at the University of Plymouth, UK, speaks on behalf of the UK university, advocating for the new goal. We understand the importance of this sector. [issue] To our students, our communities and the businesses we work with,” she says. [the UN’s] COP26 [climate summit]. This is really a statement of intent.

When asked why the 2050 net-zero target is so effective for universities to agree to comply with the law, Petts says an institution’s ability to reduce emissions varies widely across sectors. They have to get to something meaningful in context, she says. She also says some universities don’t even have emission data that goes back to the 1990 baseline.

Pets said that one of the biggest challenges facing universities is with regard to Scope 3 emissions from air travel, international students coming to the UK, academics traveling to conferences, research and more. The technology doesn’t exist, she says, because the aviation industry won’t be able to cut emissions quickly unless they stop flying around the world, so they need to find other ways to offset Range 3 emissions if possible.

Climate targets may also reflect that most universities are severely financially constrained. The UK University report points out that the UK government must recognize the need to invest in infrastructure for institutions to reduce emissions, and that higher education has not received direct investment for decarbonization.

Thomas Hale, a public policy researcher at the University of Oxford, says the new target marks a minimum, but is more encouraged by promises that individual institutions will reach net zero sooner than the nation as a whole.

Universities UK’s commitment avoids the issue of selling university endowments from fossil fuel companies, which has been a key demand for students on many campuses over the past decade. These donations are typically worth hundreds of millions of pounds, and in the case of the University of Cambridge and Oxford it is in the billions of dollars.

Petts argues that the sale issue is an issue for individual universities to consider, and that investor participation in a fossil fuel company may be more productive than a sale. She also says we need to look at how we invest and work with companies to develop and change new technologies by working with traditional fossil fuel companies that have now made a big move towards renewables.

