US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad resigns





The chief US envoy to the Taliban, US Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, tendered his resignation on Monday in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. His departure from the post of Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan comes into effect on Tuesday. He told Blinken it was “the right time” to go, “as we enter a new phase in our Afghan politics.”

CBS News viewed a copy of the letter in which Khalilzad outlined the work he had done to negotiate a “conditions-based deal” between the Taliban and the United States to end the US military engagement in Afghanistan, but also acknowledges that the part of the deal involving the Taliban and the Afghan government “did not go forward as planned.”

Khalilzad explains in the letter that he was invited to join the government in 2018, after “the decision was made to significantly reduce or end” the economic and military burden of the United States’ longest war so that the United States can refocus on its national priorities and China. While Khalilzad began his work under the Trump administration, he was maintained by the Biden administration who shared the desire to withdraw from Afghanistan and embraced his diplomatic work with the Taliban.

In his October 18 letter, Khalilzad noted that his job during the Trump administration was to forge a deal that would prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a haven for terrorists. He went on to say that he had negotiated with the Taliban, the Afghan government and a number of stakeholder countries to reach a deal with conditions.

Under the agreement signed in February 2020, the Taliban would not allow al Qaeda or other terrorist groups to attack U.S. interests or allies. The United States has also agreed to the Afghan government releasing 5,000 prisoners. And the United States has promised the Taliban will work with the Afghan government on a power-sharing deal and a permanent ceasefire.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations had rendered the political judgment that the American public had lost its will to keep fighting.

As the Taliban negotiated and talks stalled, their ground forces advanced rapidly. President Biden decided in April to withdraw all U.S. troops by September – a deadline he then postponed to August – despite the failure to negotiate a peaceful transition of power.

In his resignation letter, Khalilzad hinted that the elected Afghan government bore some responsibility for the failure to reach an agreement: “They did not seize this opportunity to end 40 years of conflict in a constructive spirit and a fair compromise ”.

In early August, Taliban forces drove Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his top advisers out of the country. Ghani first fled to Uzbekistan and is now in exile in the United Arab Emirates.

After the collapse of the Afghan government and the withdrawal of American forces, Khalilzad continued to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the safe passage of Americans and other high-risk individuals. This role ends Tuesday.

Khalilzad said he was “saddened” for the Afghan people, given the current outcome, and that he is stepping down from his post at a time of change in Afghanistan. He said in particular that “[e]even the Taliban describe themselves as an interim government. “

Khalilzad, who is Afghan-American, has also served as US Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador to Afghanistan and Iraq, in the administration of President George W. Bush.

In a brief statement, Blinken thanked Khalilzad and expressed “his gratitude for his decades of service to the American people.” In the same statement, the secretary announced that the deputy special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, would now fulfill the role of Khalilzad.

As CBS News reported earlier this month, Khalizad’s relationship with Ghani had been strained for a long time, and that rift only widened after the Trump-era deal with the Taliban. This left Ghani without a trusted American official to guide him through any theoretical diplomatic process – or at least anyone he trusted.

Margaret Brennan is CBS News ‘Face The Nation’ moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, DC.

