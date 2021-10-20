UK faces high virus cases and growing demand for Plan B





LONDON — Lives of millions have returned to normal in the UK since coronavirus restrictions were lifted during the summer. But while the rules went away, the virus didn’t go away.

Many scientists are urging governments to re-impose social restrictions and accelerate booster vaccinations as the rate of coronavirus infection, which is already highest in Europe, rises further.

The UK recorded 43,738 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a slight decrease from the 49,156 reported on Monday, the highest since mid-July. The number of new infections last week averaged over 44,000 per day, up 16% from the previous week.

Last week, the Bureau of Statistics estimated that 1 in 60 people in the UK had contracted the virus, which was one of the highest levels seen in the UK during the pandemic.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted all legal restrictions imposed more than a year earlier to slow the spread of the virus, including indoor face coverings and social distancing. Nightclubs and other crowded places could be opened to maximum occupancy, and people were advised not to work from home if possible.

Some modelers were concerned that the number of cases would surge after opening. That didn’t happen, but the infection rate was still high and recently started to rise, especially among unvaccinated children.

Additionally, there were an average of 130 hospitalizations and deaths per day over the past week, with 223 reported on Tuesday alone. That’s much lower than it was when the number of pre-vaccinated cases for a large population was this high, but still too high, government critics say. The UK’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 138,000, the second highest in Europe after Russia.

Against that backdrop, some believe the British were too quick to return to their pre-pandemic behavior. Masks and social distancing have almost disappeared from most settings in the UK, including schools, but Scotland and other parts of the UK are still a bit stricter. Even in shops that recommend masks and in London’s public transport network, where masks are mandatory, compliance is sloppy.

Scotland introduced a vaccine pass program this month, but plans to require vaccination certificates to attend UK nightclubs, concerts and other large events have been canceled by the Conservative government amid opposition from lawmakers.

Some scientists say a bigger factor is weakened immunity. The UK’s immunization program started quickly, starting in December 2020 for the elderly and vulnerable people, and so far nearly 80% of eligible people have received two doses. Early onset means millions of people have been vaccinated for more than six months, and studies show that vaccine protection gradually weakens over time.

Additional injections are being provided to millions of people in the UK, but critics say the program is running too slowly, with around 180,000 doses per day. More than half of those eligible for a booster dose have not yet received a booster dose.

The UK has also waited longer than the US and many European countries to vaccinate children aged 12-15, and in the UK only about 15% of that age group has been vaccinated since they were eligible last month.

It’s important to accelerate booster programs, said epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, a member of the government scientific advisory group for emergencies.

Ferguson said one factor contributing to the high number of cases in the UK has been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine and offers very good protection against the very serious consequences of COVID, but slightly less protection than Pfizer, especially against infection and transmission. The face of the Delta variant.

He also noted that most Western European countries have more control measures, mandatory vaccinations, and masks, and tend to have fewer cases rather than the rapidly growing number of cases like ours.

But in the end this is a policy decision the government has to make, he told the BBC.

Scientists in the UK are also keeping an eye on new substrains of the virus’s dominant delta strain. A mutation known as AY4.2 accounts for a small but increasing number of cases in the UK.

“Subtype variants are slightly more contagious and are being closely monitored,” said Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute.

A report by lawmakers released last week showed that the UK government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the epidemic, missed a chance to contain the disease and caused thousands of unnecessary deaths. Critics say they are repeating that mistake.

The prime minister said last month that if cases rise so much in the fall and winter that puts the health system under an unsustainable burden, it may have to switch to Plan B, which reintroduces measures like passing mandatory masks and vaccines.

Currently, the government says it won’t change direction, but it will try to increase vaccination rates by increasing new advertising campaigns and the number of off-school sites where children can be vaccinated.

Johnson spokeswoman Max Blain said he always knew the next few months were going to be difficult. But he said the government is working to protect lives and livelihoods.

Blain clearly said that we are watching the increasing case rates very closely. The most important message for the public to understand is the importance of booster programs.

However, he added, “we have no plans to move to plan B.”

Follow AP Pandemic Reports at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

This story has been modified to show that the daily death toll is 223 instead of 211.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/uk-faces-calls-plan-virus-cases-high-rising-80658186 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos