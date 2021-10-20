Facebook pays fine to settle US discrimination lawsuit





WASHINGTON (AP) Facebook pays fine of $ 4.75 million and up to $ 9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve Justice Department allegations it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of aliens with special visas to take up high-paying jobs.

Facebook also agreed in the regulation announced Tuesday to train its employees on anti-discrimination rules and to conduct wider advertising and recruitment for employment opportunities in its permanent job certification program, which allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently.

The department’s civil rights division said the social media giant has consistently refused to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group that includes U.S. citizens and nationals, asylum seekers, refugees and legal permanent residents, for positions he had reserved for temporary visa holders.

Facebook sponsored visa holders for green cards allowing them to work permanently. The so-called H-1B visas are a staple in Silicon Valley, widely used by software programmers and other employees of large US technology companies.

Critics of the practice argue that foreign nationals will work for lower wages than US citizens. Tech companies argue that’s not the case, that they are turning to foreign nationals because they struggle to find qualified programmers and other engineers who are US citizens.

In principle, Facebook does a good thing by asking for green cards for its workers, but it has also learned to play with the system to avoid hiring American tech workers, ”said Daniel Costa, director of research at immigration law and policy to the liberal association. -The Institute of Economic Policy Supported. Facebook started pushing to change the system more to its liking starting in 2013, when the comprehensive immigration bill that was passed by the Senate was being negotiated.

The settlement terms announced on Tuesday are the largest civil penalty and retro-compensation package ever recovered by the Civil Rights Division in 35 years of anti-discrimination rule enforcement under the Immigration and Nationality Act, officials said. The salary arrears would be granted to those considered to have been unfairly deprived of employment.

The government said Facebook intentionally created a hiring system in which it denied skilled U.S. workers a fair opportunity to educate themselves and apply for jobs it instead sought to funnel to temporary visa holders.

Facebook is not above the law and must comply with our country’s federal civil rights laws, which prohibit discriminatory recruiting and hiring practices, ”Deputy Attorney General Kristen Clarke told reporters at the meeting. ‘a conference call. Companies cannot reserve certain positions for temporary visa holders because of their citizenship or immigration status.

Facebook also agreed in a separate settlement with the Department of Labor to expand its recruitment of U.S. workers and to be subject to ongoing audits to ensure compliance.

The Menlo Park, Calif., Based company said it believes it meets government standards in its practices. He said he agreed to the settlements to end the litigation and move forward with his permanent labor certification program which he called an important part of his overall immigration program.

These resolutions will allow us to continue to focus on hiring the best builders in the United States and around the world, and support our internal community of highly qualified visa holders seeking permanent residency, ”Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook says it ended the April-June quarter of this year with more than 63,400 full-time employees worldwide and 3,000 current job postings.

The lawsuit was filed against Facebook last December by the Justice Department under the Trump administration. The alleged violations are said to have occurred from at least January 1, 2018 to September 18, 2019.

A $ 4.75 million fine and $ 9.5 million in wage arrears are a trifle for a company valued at $ 1,000 billion with nearly $ 86 billion in annual revenue last. But the announcement comes at a time of intense public unrest and scrutiny for Facebook.

Public claims and testimony in Congress from a former Facebook data scientist that the company ignored internal research showing harm to children sparked public outcry and called for tighter government oversight of the company. Former employee Frances Haugen accused Facebook of prioritizing profit over security and being dishonest in its public fight against hate and disinformation.

The company is also awaiting a ruling from federal judges in an epic antitrust action filed against it by the Federal Trade Commission. Calls from critics and lawmakers on both sides to dismantle the giant company are escalating.

